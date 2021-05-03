Today’s The Day! Here’s Your Last Chance To Pick Up An Overland-Ready 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon On TFLbids

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has thousands of dollars in mods, including a $7,500-and-up camper top. (Photos: TFLbids)

Are you looking for an adventure-ready rig?

Ending today, we have a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock Edition up for auction on TFLbids.com. Now, if it were just a Jeep up for sale, you’d still have a solid platform to build up an adventure-ready rig. But what if you don’t have $25,000 or so to drop on mods on top of buying something like a JK Wrangler Rubicon in the first place? After all, even used these SUVs tend to hold their value remarkably well over the years. Because they’re so popular and the aftermarket support is massive, you could easy fall down a rabbit hole from which your bank account may be left reeling for a good while afterward.

Or, and you know where I’m going with this, there’s this rig with 38,208 miles on the clock. This two-owner Wrangler Rubicon sports the tried-and-tested 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. The first order registered the vehicle in Texas, before it changed hands to the current owner, who currently lives in southern Oregon. The AutoCheck report, for its part, shows no record of accidents or damage in the Jeep’s six-year life, so there should be little worry here.

What about the mods?

Up front, this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited packs a Maximus-3 bull bar, as well as Pro Comp LED headlights. Mopar high-top fenders allow fitment of larger wheels and tires, should you so choose, and there’s a Teraflex reinforced spare tire carrier around the back and an accessory mount, holding the high lift jack. One of the previous owners also fit Rock Hard 4×4 rock sliders and Smittybilt Atlas hinge steps.

The Ursa Minor camper top itself is color-matched to the body thanks to a Line-X coating. It packs optional rear windows depending on where you’re camping, as well as two USB charging ports and one 12-volt port in the sleeping quarters. There’s one main halogen light for the sleeping compartment and one light bar above the cargo area, so there are fairly comfortable quarters when the top is actually opened.

Now, being a modded and used Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, there are some dents and scratches worth noting. Those are shown in the plethora of photos within the listing, so check that out over on TFLbids.

How to bid on TFLbids

This is a reserve auction — though we are close to that reserve as of Monday, May 3. If you want to bid, you can set up an account over on TFLbids.com (follow this link), then provide credit card information for the buyer’s fee.

TFLbids will charge a 5% buyer’s fee on top of the final auction price to your credit card. If you are the high-bidder on the auction, you’ll then get the seller’s information wherein you can settle the final price in the most appropriate fashion (TFLbids will not charge your card for the full auction amount).

This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon does have a currently outstanding lien. Since that’s the case, you’ll need to obtain a 10-day payoff amount from the buyer, wherein you can pay off the loan directly and have the title transferred to you or your lienholder. The difference between what’s owed and the final auction amount will go to the buyer.