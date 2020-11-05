Dodge Opens Durango SRT Hellcat Order Books November 6, And We’d Recommend Jumping On One Now

Dodge announced Thursday that it would open its dealer order books for the Durango SRT Hellcat on Friday, November 6. With 710 horsepower, this is the brand’s most powerful SUV to date. If you have been waiting for this opportunity to buy one, we’d strongly advise jumping on the line immediately, as it will almost definitely sell out for a few reasons.

First up, it’s a limited-run model. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is only sticking around for this model year, and will not follow into 2022, when we expect a new Durango to launch alongside the Jeep Grand Cherokee. (Side note: We have our doubts the Trackhawk will live on through that transition, as well.) FCA has neither confirmed nor denied the supercharged V8 for the next generation, but the push seems to be toward electrification in future models.

Pricing for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat starts at $82,490 including destination. For that, you get an SUV capable of rocketing from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. Its top speed is 180 mph, exactly the same as the Trackhawk, yet costs thousands less. As with the other Hellcat models, the Durango also includes launch control and launch assist features as standard fare. Its brakes are nice and beefy as well, thanks to 15.75-inch front rotors and 13.8-inch rear rotors. All that power is sent to all four wheels through a toughened up 8-speed automatic transmission. Dodge says the Durango SRT Hellcat will cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds.

If you’re feeling bold and want to take your Hellcat-powered SUV onto the track, the purchase price does include a day of professional racing instruction at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Arizona. Those who do get a slot for this Durango should see their car early next year.

