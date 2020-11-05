Video: Here’s Why I’m Selling This Classic Saab Turbo Convertible!

Oh Saab, we barely knew you…

We purchased this 1991 Saab 900 Turbo convertible several months back and it’s been fun, but it’s time to move on. Tommy and Roman purchased this Saab to be featured on the TFLClassics channel. Tommy invested thousands to get it running properly and the Swedish roller has had its share of updates.

Saab stands for “Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget” (Swedish Aeroplane Corporation, which leads to their popular mantra, “Born from Jets.”

This car represents the cool, quirky and innovative Saab many enthusiasts adore. Between 1979 and 1994, worldwide sales of the 900 came to about 900,000. About a quarter of those were turbos, and a handful of those made it here. Historically, the company’s decision to build a convertible came the President Saab-Scania of America, Robert J. Sinclair. He saw sales potential in the United States for a roomy convertible – and he was right. As convertibles go – the 900-series was very popular and sold well.

Among the improvements and repairs, the Saab has new tires, steering rack, alternator, battery, engine seals and a repaired convertible top. Negatives? There is no functioning air conditioner, the stereo system is no good and there are a few imperfections here and there. Still, this is a pretty rare ride, one that runs remarkably well.

Why is Tommy selling it?

Our young lad Tommy is beginning to learn how absurdly expensive maintaining and restoring his classic Mini Cooper is. Tommy need capital to get his project moving. That means the quirky Saab seems to be the logical choice. We’ve featured it in several videos, brought it back to great driving condition and (all of us) enjoyed cruising in it.

Our asking price is $4,900 or best offer. If you’re interested; please send an email to info@TFLcar.com.

For more, check out Tommy’s farewell video below: