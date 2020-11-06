Crate It Up: FCA Announces 807 Horsepower Hellcrate Redeye Engine To Round Out V8 Options

The Hellcat Redeye V8 as a crate engine option now means you can get any of FCA’s V8s for your project. (Photos: Mopar, unless otherwise noted)

If you’ve been wanting Hellcat Redeye levels of power but don’t actually own a Hellcat Redeye, don’t despair. On Friday, Mopar officially announced the “Hellcrate Redeye” engine as a new V8 option for your project. The Redeye engine slots in above the standard 707 horsepower Hellcrate, but below the 1,000 horsepower Hellephant engine, and carries a $21,807 price tag.

In case you weren’t clear on the output, the price tag is your clue. This engine actually puts out 10 more horsepower than an actual Redeye, at 807 horsepower. To complement the power bump, torque increases as well to 717 lb-ft (up from 707). Against the Hellcrate, the Redeye uses a larger 2.7-liter supercharger, a higher 14.5 psi boost, as well as a 6,500 RPM redline for that extra grunt. Several internal components are beefed up, including the forged alloy steel crankshaft, 5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft and powder-forged connecting rods, among other changes. The Hellcrate Redeye part number is 68303091AA in the Mopar catalog.

For the price, the complete engine assembly includes the supercharger, throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump, front sump oil pan and the flexplate. The accessory drive components like the alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and the necessary mounting hardware come in a separate kit. Mopar’s Front End Accessory Drive Kit part number is 77072492.

The Hellcat Redeye engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in Dodge’s cars, but you can actually mate the Hellcrate engine to a manual if you want. (Photo: TFLcar)

Redeye with a manual?

Buy a Dodge Challenger or Charger Hellcat Redeye from the dealer, and there’s one option you won’t have: a manual transmission. Fortunately, you can make that pairing happen with your project with the Hellcrate engines. Row-your-own enthusiasts can pair the engine to a 6-speed manual with the following parts:

Flywheel (Part no. 050338113AD)

Flywheel to crankshaft bolts (Part no. 06504398)

Clutch to pressure plate assembly (Part no. 05038769AB)

Clutch to flywheel bolts (Part no. 06508880AA)

At the top of Mopar’s crate engine range, the 1,000 horsepower ‘Hellephant’ is the top dog, setting you back $29,995 before accessories.

The rest of Mopar’s crate engine range

If your project needs or budget don’t stretch to a Hellcrate Redeye, there are other options. You also have the 426 Hellephant, if it doesn’t go far enough:

5.7-liter Hemi (Part no. 68303088AA): $6,550 375 horsepower; 410 lb-ft



6.4-liter Hemi (Part no. 68303090AA): $10,060 485 horsepower; 475 lb-ft



6.2-liter supercharged ‘Hellcrate’ (Part no. 68303089AB): $20,215 707 horsepower; 650 lb-ft



6.4-liter supercharged ‘Hellephant’ (Part no. P5160194AC): $29,995 1,000 horsepower; 950 lb-ft



Check out more on what the Hellcat Redeye engine can do in the video below: