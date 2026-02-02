Toyota Again Teases What Looks Like a New (Electric?) Highlander SUV

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota has a new boxy SUV on the horizon, and now we have a clearer look at its interior.

While it just launched a new bZ (including a Woodland trim) and the C-HR is imminent, Toyota isn’t stopping with new vehicle launches to kick off 2026. In fact, it’s literal biggest launch of the year so far is close, with the company making yet another teaser after showing off a boxy silhouette a few days ago. At the time, we thought it may be an electric truck, but today’s interior image and short clip clearly put that out of contention. Oh well…wishful thinking, huh?

So, what exactly are we looking at here? For the moment, all Toyota is saying about it is that it’s big. “Big energy. Bigger versatility.” In addition to that cryptic statement, the company did divulge a time when it would reveal what it’s planning to the world: February 10. At least that’s something to go on.

The general consensus at the moment lands on this being a new variant of the Toyota Highlander, specifically. That makes a fair bit of sense, since the current model (not the Grand Highlander, mind you) has been kicking around since 2020. Apart from picking up the company’s now-widespread 2.4-liter turbo-four, it’s carried on pretty much unchanged. This time around, though, it seems like the car could gain an electric powertrain, in addition to what seems to be some bold new styling.

Essentially, if that comes to pass, we’re looking at a three-row SUV to rival the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9. It may or may not actually use the Highlander name, but the “energy” bit leads some credence to the EV theory. Its latest, much-improved bZ crossover shows the automaker is also giving some time and resources over to full electrification, even if it’s still banking on hybrids in the here and now to make its massive sales volume.

We’ll have to wait and see, as ever, for more details. In the meantime, though, at least now we know that we only have a little over a week to get actual confirmation of what it’s been teasing these past several days.