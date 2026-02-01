Ask Nathan: Does Saving Tesla Mean a Baby Cybertruck and Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Family Hauling?

This Baby Cubertruck was rendered by me, and AI, just to give you an idea of what I’m on about. (Image: ND Adlen)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

How about a Baby Cybertruck?

What’s it like to drive long distance in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The first question comes from a Tesla fan who is worried about the automaker.

Q: (RE: Is Tesla in big trouble?)

Hi Nathan and crew, I hop you’re all well.

I guess now that you live in California, you see Teslas all over the place. Here in New Mexico, they are less common. I love my Model Y and it’s been a great companion over the past three years. No big issues, and it’s never let me down. I’m not a crazy Tesla fan boy like some people, but I do love the brand.

Now I am getting worried about Tesla killing off two of their models (Model S and Model X) to focus more on robotics and stuff. There was no announcement about any replacements or new models, and that makes me nervous. Oh and I forgot to mention that Tesla’s profits are down too.

Can Tesla save itself as a car builder or are we about to see all of the Tesla cars vanish and be replaced by robots. I think the answer could be yes if they build something people actually want. How about a small or baby cybertruck? Something that doesn’t looks so ridiculous and is actually affordable? Maybe like Ford and Slate are doing?

– Best wishes. Kevin H.

A: It’s named Optimus, and this robot is one of the reasons two Teslas are vanishing.

Simply put: Mr. Musk is, once again, diversifying – and major changes are afoot. The Model S and Model X’s assembly plant in Freemont, CA will make way for Optimus production. Mr. Musk has stated that he wants to start selling these robots very soon, and in mass numbers. He has also cooled on the promise of a cheaper Tesla as well.

These signs are not exactly favorable for those who want to see a new Tesla vehicle – of any kind.

I like the idea of a baby Cybertruck – but that seems unlikely. Still, there have been a few articles and the Teslarati folks are talking about it, as if they have some sort of inside information. They say there’s a prototype based on the Model Y’s platform and that it, “sort of works.” I’m not holding my breath, but it would be great to see Tesla not abandoning their core, just to build robots and AI goodies.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know about the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 I drove from the South Bay to the City by the Bay.

Images: Mercedes-Maybach

Q:(Via: Facebook) RE: Did you drive that Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Any word on that Maybach GLS story?

— Gus

A: I took the Family in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 on a 1,000-mile odyssey… for Thanksgiving.

Landing a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 for a weeklong family road trip is the kind of luck you don’t question – you just buckle in and let it spoil everyone rotten. My teens sprawled like royalty, my spouse disappeared into seats best described as “weaponized comfort,” and we knocked out over 1,000 miles in hushed, floating serenity.

There was only one intruder: the fuel bill. Premium gas in San Francisco is already painful. Feeding a twin-turbo Maybach there is less “transportation” and more “performance art.” I was worried about getting ostracized for driving something this decadent in the Bay Area, but it all worked out.

Not Your Average Family Hauler

Yes, it’s based on the regular GLS, but the Maybach version makes some… choices. Case in point: a massive rear-seat refrigerator designed to chill three bottles of champagne. Very classy. Also, it eats the cargo area alive. Add in the fact that there are only two giant, fully reclining rear thrones, and suddenly backpacks, snacks, and teenage “essentials” become negotiable items. Packing was… tense. NEVER tell your significant other, “maybe you don’t need a bag that size.”

Don’t forget the arm-rest section that can hold two champagne flutes. Ideal for my high-schooler. Then there’s the power-deploying step. It looks cool. It also repeatedly attacked my ankle. You can turn it off, but doing so apparently ruins the vibe, which upset certain passengers who shall remain unnamed.

Plush… Until It Isn’t

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid assist, pumping out a beefy 550 hp. The 9-speed automatic transmission is remarkably smooth. In Comfort mode, the GLS 600 glides like physics signed a non-aggression pact. Lean into the throttle and this 6,000-plus-pound luxury bunker launches forward with alarming enthusiasm.

Fuel economy? Officially bad. Real-world? I saw about 19 mpg on the highway, which is impressive right up until you remember you’re buying premium fuel in San Francisco. I dropped as low as 14 mpg in the city. I’m not letting that nugget go, as I averaged nearly $5.00 per gallon. It has a 23-gallon tank. You do the math.

Magic Carpet, Confirmed

AIRMATIC suspension with E-ACTIVE Body Control turns terrible roads into a rumor. Body roll is basically canceled, noise disappears, and even the massive 23-inch wheels can’t ruin the mood. When pushed, it’s shockingly competent, which feels slightly illegal for something this comfortable. The exhaust note is outstanding, but only when you start it, and when you push it hard.

The Quiet Flex

Image: 20th Century Fox

Finished in two-tone Mojave Silver over Obsidian Black, the Maybach GLS doesn’t shout. People who know, know. Everyone else just thinks it’s a very nice SUV – until the rear doors open and the champagne fridge makes its presence known. My spose slapped the back of my head, and my kids groaned when I proudly proclaimed, “It’s good to be the king!” when we reached our final destination.

Pardon me for being enthusiastic.

– N