Volkswagen Isn’t Planning to Kill Its Iconic Turbocharged GTI or Golf R Anytime Soon: Report

The 2.0-liter EA888 has been the backbone of VW’s hot hatches for years, and the automaker is working on ways to keep it around.

It’s been a topsy-turvy decade, hasn’t it? While we started the 2020s under the impression that the internal combustion engine would be effectively dead for everyday cars and trucks within a decade, automakers are backing off that idea en masse as the tides — both consumer and political — continue to shift. To that end, there’s a recent report from AutoExpress that Volkswagen has no plan to kill off its definitive hot hatchbacks anytime soon. By extension, the turbocharged engine that powers them will also be sticking around, into 2030 and beyond.

Specifically, VW’s chassis and driving dynamics chief Sebastian Willmann straight-up said “no” when asked whether these current Mk8.5 versions of the Golf GTI and Golf R would be the last.

There are two words to blame for an outcome hot hatch enthusiasts have been dreading for decades: emissions regulation. It’s an existential fear they share with V8 fans, though the VW exec clearly thinks the company will be able to keep its EA888 engine compliant. New Euro 7 emissions standards go into effect for European-market vehicles in November 2026.

What does that mean for U.S. hot hatch lovers?

Last year, Volkswagen sold just 3,319 Golf Rs and 7,235 GTI hatchbacks. Those figures are down between 21% and 35% from the year before, respectively, so these models aren’t exactly what is keeping the company afloat in the U.S. Nevertheless, both cars are still iconic, and figuring out how to make them Euro 7 compliant should, by extension, keep them around our market for years and years to come. So, while they may not have manual transmission options anymore, you’ll still be able to get your beloved turbocharged hot hatch if you really want it.

Even though we’re seeing a bit of a pivot with VW’s current EV plans here in the States, the company will nevertheless keep moving forward with electric models. The ID.Buzz should return in 2027, while the ID.4 will supposedly get a new name to bring it into line with its more identifiable gas models (think something like a potential ID.Tiguan, and you’re thinking in the right direction).

We’ll have to wait and see what ultimately comes of the EA888 over the next year and beyond. Again, if it makes Euro 7 compliance, then we can count on it sticking around for years and years to come. What I’m wondering, as are many others, is whether we’ll see a continued evolution in power over the current models as a result, and whether efficiency will improve as well. Right now, the current Mk8.5 GTI manages 241 horsepower, while the Golf R pushes that all the way up to 328 horsepower, while also bringing in all-wheel drive.

There was an earlier report that the Golf R could get the same turbocharged five-cylinder as the Audi RS3, but it’s not 100% clear exactly what VW has up its sleeve for that model in 2027. It could be a special edition…it could also be a new Golf R, where the GTI keeps the EA888.