Has the Future Arrived? Tesla Rolls Its First Production Cybercab Off Its Texas Assembly Line

Tesla just hit a milestone with the driver-less Cybercab in Texas Wednesday.

Nearly 18 months after the company first unveiled its autonomous robotaxi, production examples of the new Tesla Cybercab are officially rolling off the Austin, Texas assembly line. CEO Elon Musk naturally took to X/Twitter to celebrate, as the massive team as its Gigafactory achieved a milestone toward Tesla’s vision that fully removes the human driver from the equation (at least in ridesharing applications, for now).

Tesla has been charging ahead with its Full Self-Driving software, which has evolved by leaps and bounds over the past few years. In popular cars like the Model 3 and Model Y, however, a human still needs to be involved in the process (as it is “supervised” FSD), and you obviously have a steering wheel and pedals to take over when needed. The Cybercab has no such redundancy, officially stepping off the ledge from human “safety monitors” keeping an eye on matters.

Congratulations to the Tesla team on making the first production Cybercab! https://t.co/TFSVQcbME5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2026

As you’d expect, the Tesla Cybercab is primarily aiming at ride-hailing fleets, where your next Lyft or Uber could arrive with room for you and a passenger to go wherever you need. Eventually, though, the company may end up selling them to private owners, potentially opening a new opportunity in mobility for people to get around who either can’t or don’t want to drive.

Musk also confirmed that Tesla will deliver its Cybercab to end customers for the $30,000 price point the EV maker initially pitched.

It’s a milestone, but the journey isn’t complete just yet

Even before Tesla rolled out the first production units of this driverless model, he noted production would be “agonizingly slow” to start. So, the automaker could be taking a more cautious approach to this rollout, especially as it still has yet to achieve complete SAE Level 5 (unsupervised) autonomy with its Full Self-Driving system.

Technically, the system in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are still technically Level 2 (or Level 2-plus, depending on how you frame it) that still requires human supervision, and in some cases, intervention. With some low-speed crashes on the books for those robotaxis around Austin, there’s still some work ahead to assuage potential customers, or riders as these make their way out to fleets, of their efficacy over just having a human driver present. On paper, the choice more or less stands between possibly unpredictable human drivers and potentially flawed (or at least occasionally fallible) software.

As ever, we’ll have to keep an eye on how these early models perform, how many of them sell, and whether the Tesla Cybercab is truly the game-changer it purports to be.

Tesla’s surprise kickoff of Cybercab production did temporarily boost its stock price to around $415 per share, but it sense fell back to yesterday’s levels (~$410) later in the day, at time of writing.