2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid vs. XRT Pro: Which Is the Best Choice?

Both cost over $50K, but we'd definitely lean toward one of these options over the other (and here's why)

(Images: Hyundai)

We have a Hyundai Palisade head-to-head, looking at the Hybrid Calligraphy alongside the gas-only XRT Pro!

Like virtually all SUV segments these days, competition among three-row family haulers is ferocious. Hyundai is jumping into the fray for 2026 with a brand-new Palisade, and it’s not just stopping at a styling update, either. It gets not one, but two new powertrains: a 3.5-liter V6 gas engine and a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder backed hybrid. Today, Jen and Tommy are taking a look at these two variants on the new Palisade to see which one is best for you. At the end of the video below, there’s a consensus on which one we’d choose.

Specifically, we’re looking at the 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro on the gas-only side of the equation, as well as the top-end Calligraphy trim on the hybrid. The Calligraphy Hybrid is a few thousand more than the XRT Pro, at $58,380 versus $51,470 MSRP to start. That said, even at the upper end for the Calligraphy, you’re getting a wide range of luxurious features for a pretty decent deal against the established high-end players, if you can get past that Hyundai badge on the hood.

The Palisade XRT Pro aims to be the most dirt-worthy option in the lineup, complete with all-terrain tires, one inch more ground clearance (8.4 inches) and a couple red-painted recovery points. Under the hood, the updated 3.5-liter Smartstream V6 makes a bit less power than the old Palisade’s 3.8-liter mill, with 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque on tap. The XRT Pro’s standard all-wheel drive system gets some help from an electronic limited-slip differential, as well as exclusive mud, sand and snow drive modes for the adventure-seeking families out there.

As for the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy, you’re looking at a pure luxury spec SUV. You get large 21-inch wheels, massage “relaxation” seats on the first and second rows, integrated dash cams and a laundry list of other standard features. The 2.5-liter turbocharged gas engine and electric motor pair up to provide more power than the V6, as well, for a combined power rating of 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque.

So, which one is the right option? In that grand old tradition, the beginning of that answer is “it depends”, of course. The 25 minutes that Jen and Tommy spend detailing each of the options, though, lays out a more comprehensive case for why you’d want to choose one version of the new Palisade over the other: