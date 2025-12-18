2026 Honda Accord Gets More Standard Gear While Still Starting Under $30K

(Images: Honda)

The 2026 Honda Accord starts at $29,590 and offers more standard equipment on the base models.

Even though it’s somewhat overshadowed by Honda’s SUV lineup, the Accord still represents a crucial pillar of the brand’s identity and sales strategy. The 2026 model isn’t changing too dramatically from previous model years, but the automaker is bringing in more kit if you stick with the value-focused models. Even better, while it is a little bit more expensive, prices are only increasing by about $100 to $155, depending on the model.

Starting with the gas-powered LX and SE models, you now get Honda’s 9.0-inch infotainment screen as standard equipment, rather than the 7.0-inch unit. That update brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto too, so you get more convenient connectivity without having to step up to the more expensive hybrid models. The $ SE also gets the same set of 19-inch wheels as the Sport Hybrid, leaving the 17-inch wheels strictly to the entry-level LX.

Pricing for the 2026 Honda Accord LX starts at $29,590, while the SE comes in at $31,890 including Honda’s $1,195 destination fee.

Both gas models still use a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Accord Hybrid models carry over with some minor tweaks.

The hybrid models, for their part, also use the same powertrain as before. That is, you get a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine mated to two electric motors, putting out a total of 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. The Sport Hybrid and Sport-L Hybrid get black trim and badges, but otherwise the models carry over unchanged.

Pricing across the four available Accord Hybrid trims starts at $34,990 for the Sport. Above that, you have the $35,095 EX-L and the $36,680 Sport-L, each offering more equipment with the Sport-L getting the darker trim and a different wheel design. At the top end, the $39,495 Touring offers the fully loaded experience, while still promising up to 46 mpg (the EX-L is your best bet for mileage, at up to 51 mpg in the city).

The 2026 Honda Accord lineup is on sale right now.