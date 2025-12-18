The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo Finally Gets What It Deserves: A Manual Transmission Option

(Images: Nissan)

If you lamented Nissan’s decision to launch the Z Nismo strictly with an automatic, there’s good news!

With the Toyota Supra MkV on its way out this year, there are depressingly few options left on the market for a rear-wheel drive sports coupe. Topping the range, the Nissan Z Nismo offered more power and performance tweaks over the standard model, but there was just one problem for enthusiasts: Nissan only fitted it with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The automaker heard the vociferous “feedback” from that decision, announcing earlier this year that it would in fact offer a 6-speed manual option. Now, the 2027 Nissan Z Nismo will actually offer buyers the chance to get it.

Before it actually goes on sale, the manual Nissan Z Nismo will hit the Tokyo Auto Salon next month (as the Japanese-appropriate Fairlady Z). And it’s exactly what you’d expect, at least at first glance. It’s the flagship model…with a stick shift and a third pedal. Nissan simply says of the reveal that the Z Nismo MT “will feature new design styling aimed at increasing aerodynamic performance.”

At the moment, it’s unclear what changes they’re referencing, as the photo above looks exactly like the current car. It’s also unclear whether the manual version will see an adjustment to its power output as a result of the swap. For reference, the automatic Z Nismo on sale right now puts out 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Like the auto, though, the 6-speed Z Nismo would get the same suspension and brake setup.

We should have some more detail on what to expect when the 2027 Nissan Z Nismo MT makes its formal debut in Tokyo on January 9. Beyond that, the model will launch in Japan next summer, with a North American launch likely to follow later next year.