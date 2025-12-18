2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Are Open — And You Can Buy One in All 50 States

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

If you want a supercharged V8 family hauler for Christmas, you can now get one in all 50 states.

Back in September, news emerged that you were basically fresh out of luck if you wanted to buy a 6.4-liter Dodge Durango R/T (formerly the SRT 392) or the 6.2-liter supercharged SRT Hellcat in any of the 17 CARB states. What a difference a few months can make, though, as Dodge confirmed this week its order books for the 2026 Model Year Durango Hellcat are now open. Not only that, but you can get one nationwide, as it is now certified across the board for any mad dad or mom to buy, if they’re craving 710 horsepower under their right foot.

I kid, but Dodge definitely isn’t by keeping the SRT Hellcat around for yet another year. And it’s easy to see why: The Durango SRT Hellcat is one badass school bus. While it was virtually in its death throes little more than a year ago, the supercharged Hellcat engine is now alive and well, 645 lb-ft of torque and 3.5-second 0-60 time intact. If you’re dedicated enough to take it onto a drag strip, you can also hit a cool 180 mph top speed…and tow 8,700 pounds to boot.

You may have noticed in there that none of the Hellcat’s specs have changed from previous model years. Then again, they don’t really need to, do they? Now, you’ll be able to buy your V8 Durango, even if you live in California or New York (the killjoys).

The real juicy morsel with the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the Jailbreak option, which effectively opens up a massive menu of options to really create a personalized experience. Everything from wheel designs to paint colors to stripe packages, brake caliper paint, interior color combinations and other touches, inside and out, open up what Dodge claims is “millions” of combinations. On the color front, Triple Nickel (shown above) is back in the mix, joining B5 Blue and bringing the number of exterior hues up to eight. New Mopar carbon fiber stripes are also an option.

Mind you, it’s not exactly what you’d call ‘cheap’, at least by typical family hauler standards. The Jailbreak unlock is $995 (irrespective of whatever options you choose beyond that), making the bottom-line price for your SRT Hellcat $82,985…or $595 more if you want a color other than Diamond Black or White Knuckle.

For the kind of performance you get, that price tag could just be a bargain. We tested out a 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat a few weeks ago, and even though the Durango is long in the tooth by now, you just can’t help but love it when it’s packing supercharged V8 power like this.