The Refreshed 2026 Lexus IS Keeps the Brand’s Small Sedan Going, Sans V8

(Images: Lexus)

Most folks thought Lexus was going to kill the IS off, but not (quite) so fast.

If you’re in the market for a compact luxury sports sedan, it turns out you’ll still have an option in the 2026 Lexus IS 350. Rather than kill the line off entirely, as we thought might happen with the “Ultimate Edition” of the V8-powered IS 500. Instead, however, the automaker gave it a refresh that will probably keep at least the IS 350 model around for a few years yet.

To be clear, the IS 500 itself (and its 5.0-liter V8) are gone with the 2025 model year.

Now, you just have the IS 350 when you visit your Lexus showroom, and its 311-horsepower, 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6. This time around, Lexus gave the IS a fresh face with the new corporate nose and spindle grille, while the F sport gets a different spoiler and red-painted brake calipers. There’s a new set of pretty sharp-looking 19-inch wheels, and there’s a new “Wind” exterior color — the light gray you’re seeing here.

Inside, the 2026 Lexus IS 350 gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment system that’s a welcome upgrade to the old 8-inch unit. That is, if you’re the type who actually likes more screen. Honestly, this size of display is more or less the middle ground between useless and ridiculous, so in my opinion it’s a good fit. Adjacent to that, you also get a larger 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Lexus further changed up the dashboard design with different HVAC vents and rearranged climate control buttons, while you still get a conventional gear selector and a range of center console switches for the drive modes, heated and ventilated seats and volume adjustment.

Naturally, F Sport models lean harder on the sporty elements, including the Radiant Red and black interior scheme. All 2026 IS models get a 10-speaker audio system, four USB-C ports (two in the front and two in the rear) and wireless charging as standard equipment, with the Qi standard-compliant pad located just in front of the shifter. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson system is available as an option.

How much does the 2026 Lexus IS 350 cost?

Fortunately, while the V8 is no longer available (RIP), the 2026 Lexus IS 350 is still available with rear- or all-wheel drive. If you opt for the RWD model, you’ll get an 8-speed automatic transmission, while AWD models get a 6-speed instead — so, same as before. On top of the styling and tech tweaks, this model also gets electric power steering and tweaked suspension.

Pricing isn’t available for the refreshed 2026 Lexus IS 350 just yet. Lexus did announce, however, that it would hit showrooms early next year. We should have numbers by the time that happens, so keep an eye out for that update, probably around December or early January.

And, though you can’t buy it anymore, let’s go ahead and take a moment of silence for the departed IS 500’s V8…