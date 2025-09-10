2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Brings Fresh Old-School 300ZX-Themed Touches

(Images: Nissan)

Nissan’s remaining sports car grabs the best color from the now-departed GT-R.

The Heritage Edition of the new Nissan Z first emerged for the 2024 model year, and the automaker is sticking with it as the Z soldiers on as Nissan’s only current sports car. This time around, the visual updates to the retro-themed model look back to the 1990s 300ZX, and was revealed this week at the 38th annual ZCON in Nashville.

Off the top, the 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition gets bronze 19-inch Rays wheels, similarly colored retro-themed “Twin Turbo” decals and a carbon fiber rear spoiler. The spoiler has another cool touch, in that it also gets “Twin Turbo” lettering, but this time it’s in white. Of course, the Z already brought plenty of historical touches to the equation when it first launched, including the rear quarter-mounted Z badges and the 300ZX-style taillights, so this model just takes things further.

The other big deal with this Heritage Edition model is the Midnight Purple exterior hue. If you remember, Nissan brought that classic GT-R color into the 21st century with the R35, before that car finally met its demise just a few weeks ago. Beyond the paint, the wheels and the spoiler, the 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition gets other special touches like red brake calipers, as well as unique door sill plates and floor mats.

Nissan bases the Heritage Edition on the mid-level Performance trim. So, you get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine kicking out 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, as well as either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic. The Performance further adds a mechanical limited-slip differential, Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance tires, a 9-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker Bose audio system and heated seats/side mirrors.

If you want the Heritage Edition Z, you’ll pay an extra $2,940 on top of the Performance trim, for a bottom-line MSRP of $57,155 (including destination). Alongside that model, you’ll still be able to pick up a 2026 Nissan Z in the base Sport trim ($44,215), the Performance ($54,215) or the Nismo ($66,995).

Speaking of Heritage Edition, here’s a look at the previous model against the classic, iconic 240Z it aimed to emulate: