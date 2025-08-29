2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts With Even More Grunt, And a Claimed 3.3-Second 0-60 Time

Naturally, the new Tesla Model Y Performance gets the same sort of refinements as the Long Range models, while bringing the added gusto.

Tesla’s Model Y ‘Juniper’ has been on sale for a little while now, but something’s been missing: There’s no Performance version to speak of. That’s now changing, as the automaker has officially debuted the top-dog version of its most popular electric crossover. Like the Long Range models, this version brings a host of styling tweaks as well as refinement upgrades over the old model, while also bringing the added performance (go figure) some folks demand, carbon fiber spoiler and all.

Let’s start with the specs first. The updated Model Y Performance packs around 460 horsepower (to the Model 3 Performance’s 500 or so). On paper, that’s not the sort of blistering power as, say, the Model S Plaid or the Lucid Air Sapphire. However, Tesla claims it is still good for a 3.3-second 0-60 sprint, so this MYP can snap your neck every bit as effectively as the old one. Apart from the grunt, though, you also get adaptive damping like the Model 3 Performance, as well as suspension changes to handle the Y’s extra weight and the specific tuning for the Performance’s dual electric motors. While it will make the 0-60 run a bit quicker, and presumably top speed as well, this version is still limited to 155 mph.

The carbon fiber spoiler on the rear tailgate sets the Performance apart from other models, as does the 21-inch wheels and ‘Plaid’-style badging. Inside, this updated SUV brings sportier bucket seats and a slightly larger 16-inch central display. And if having an upgrade over the Long Range’s standard 15.4-inch unit sounds appealing, tough luck (at least for now): Tesla says the bigger screen is only coming with the Performance.

Of course, springing for the faster Model Y always means lower range, though it’s still quoted at 360 miles, at least on the European-focused WLTP cycle. EPA ratings will likely skew a bit lower than that, considering the Long Range AWD over here manages 327 miles on a charge. In actuality, I’d expect this MYP to land somewhere in the 310-mile range — slightly better than the old model, but still a slight haircut from what the Long Range you can currently buy.

Much like the Model 3’s initial rollout, the Model Y Performance is going to Europe first, as well as Africa and the Middle East. Deliveries will start next month over there, and it’s unclear when the North American version will actually arrive. We shouldn’t have to wait too long since they do build it in California as well as China and Germany, but we can’t put an exact date on it yet. If I had to guess (adding a bit of emphasis there), it will most likely be available to order here by the end of the year. At worst, early 2026.