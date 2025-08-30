Ineos Dropped Prices By $8,500 Thanks to Tariff Threats and Weaker Demand

The Ineos Grenadier SUV now starts at $72,600 after a substantial price drop, and the pickup gets slashed by even more.

Back in April, Ineos Automotive raised prices on its Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup in response to 27.5% tariffs from the United States on the French-built vehicles. Now, after subsequently soft demand, it’s changing strategy and slashing its prices from $7,900 to $8,500 depending on which model you choose, in hopes of driving sales in the startup’s largest market, after the vehicles initially went on sale for the 2023 model year.

Automotive News reports that vehicle registrations for Ineos models dropped significantly in the first half of 2025. In that period, there were 2,468 registrations — a 14% decline from the first six months of 2024.

With the price drops, the base Grenadier SUV now starts off at $72,600 (down $7,900 compared to MSRPs before August 1). That’s also $3,900 lower than the pre-tariff asking price, while the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster models start at $80,600.

If you’re in the mood for a pickup instead, the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster gets a more substantial $8,500 discount. Pricing now starts off at $86,000. Again, that’s a major drop from the eye-watering $96,500 MSRP, though it is still slightly more expensive than it was back in March, when it cost $85,500.

Will the recent price drops actually help boost Ineos’ sales? We’ll have to wait until third-quarter and end-of-year results to tell. The import duties may also continue to shift (as they have over the past several months), as the announced 15% tariffs on cars imported from the EU is on hold until a point when “the European Union formally introduces the necessary legislative proposal to enact [tariff reductions]”. At that point, then the United States will reduce tariffs on automobiles and their associated parts. For the time being, it seems Ineos would rather take the financial hit of paying the levy than risk sales continuing to dwindle as it tries to expand its North American presence.

