2026 Lexus NX Drops the Entry Level 250 Model, Making It Nearly $4K More Expensive to Start

Lexus’ compact SUV gets a substantial base price hike thanks to the automaker eliminating the base 250 model.

The current-generation Lexus NX has been around for a few years now, and the automaker continues to make hay with its 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as well as its hybrid (and plug-in hybrid) models. There is one fewer option if you’re in the market for a 2026 model, though, and that’s the NX 250: it’s now gone. Instead, your entry point to NX ownership is now technically the NX 350, which starts at $46,120 — or $3,860 than last year’s base MSRP.

Now, in the grand scheme of things, is that really going to impact most buyers? Probably not, as luxury-minded buyers at least step into the NX 350 if not the 350h most of the time. At the top end, the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid is actually getting another trim option with a less expensive Premium model, which actually brings that model’s MSRP under $60,000 once again. The 2.5-liter hybrid NX 350h, for its part, is also now available with front-wheel drive, which brings it down to $45,470 (cheaper than the NX 350, if you can give up turbo power and AWD).

Across the meat of the 2026 Lexus NX range, most of the trim stack remains the same and prices don’t shift that much beyond the initial sticker shock from losing the 250 model. If you go for the NX 350, you still get a turbocharged 2.4-liter turbocharged four-pot putting out 275 horsepower. The NX 350h hybrid, with its naturally-aspirated engine, puts out 203 horsepower.

If you’re looking for a bit more sporty flair in your luxury compact, Lexus now also offers the F Sport Handling package on the hybrid, as well as the turbo NX 350 and the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+.

Speaking of the PHEV, the 302-horsepower model starts off $59,105 thanks to the new Premium trim. Naturally, that cuts out some features versus the $63,035 Luxury model, but you also save a little over $4K in the process. At the top end, the NX 450h+ F Sport Handling will set you back $64,125, or $500 more than last year.