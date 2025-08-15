Infiniti Previews Production QX65 SUV with This Monograph Concept During Monterey Car Week

(Images: Infiniti)

Are you ready for a coupe-fied successor to the Infiniti FX and QX70? You’re looking at it.

Over the past couple years, Infiniti has been stepping up its game in styling its latest SUVs. The midsize QX60 is a massive improvement over the old car, as is the full-size QX80 SUV. The automaker is actually bringing new concepts of both vehicles to The Quail, but let’s focus on the midsize offering first: the QX65 Monograph Concept.

Technically, this is still a concept, though it’s worth noting the QX80 Monograph made it through to production with relatively few tweaks. To that end, the production-spec QX65 should more or less arrive as you see it here, with strong inspiration drawn from the past FX-series and QX70 (the latter of which went out of production in 2017). Infiniti calls this design language “Artistry in Motion”, with dramatic elements throughout the design from the grille to lighting to the fastback roofline.

No technical details on the production QX65 just yet, unfortunately.

While we can see the coupe-like shape, the three-dimensional LED taillights, the 22-inch wheels and the color-shifting Twilight paint, we don’t have any technical details on the Infiniti QX65 just yet.

That said, it’s a fairly safe bet that the powertrain and underpinnings will match the QX60. So, I’d expect to see a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood, putting out 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Something could change between now and production (like this sportier-looking model getting a slightly different power or suspension setup), but we’ll have to wait a few more months for details on that front.

Both the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 are headed off into the sunset, so the QX60/QX65 pair will now be the starting point of the brand’s SUV lineup. With that in mind, its possible (if not likely) the QX65 will cost a bit more than its conventional SUV sibling too, and the QX60 currently starts around $53,590. So, the production QX65 may start somewhere in the mid- to upper-$50,000 range when it eventually arrives — probably next summer or fall, given the Monograph’s timing here at Pebble Beach.