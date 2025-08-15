Lexus Could Just Be Teasing Us with the Sport Concept, Or This Could Preview Its LFA Replacement

Lexus just showed off a phenomenal looking supercar concept at The Quail.

Holy concepts, Batman! Virtually every luxury or sports car automaker is coming out of the woodwork with a concept for Monterey Car Week, and boy does Lexus have a good one: the Sport Concept. Okay, maybe it’s not the most evocative name in the world, but the car itself…is. And it could just be the predecessor to the next-generation LFA (colloquially called ‘LFR’) that some folks have spotted out in the wild.

Now, even with this week’s announcement, Lexus didn’t drop any technical details on what this Sport Concept is all about. We just have a couple teaser images, which you can see below (click to enlarge):

Officially, Lexus says this is a “progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sportscar” that “signals the way forward for Lexus design”. That does track with the camouflaged coupe some have captured out in the wild, which looks remarkably similar to this concept from certain angles. So, Lexus may not just be showing off something it has no intention of ever building, like some of the wilder cars we’ve seen so far this week.

The model actually on display at The Quail has a few interesting touches, and I’m not just talking about the bodywork, the large wing or the lights, either. Under that wing, there are a couple exhaust pipes. The consensus is currently that this LFA successor will pack a twin-turbo V8, likely putting out a healthy bit more than the naturally aspirated V10 LFA’s 552 horsepower. Coming from Toyota, it may well feature some hybrid technology to push things even further into supercar territory.

Granted, Lexus set a remarkable benchmark with the old LFA. With how far technology has come just in the past 15 years, though, this ought to be one hell of a supercar when it actually makes it to production. Supposedly, there is also a Toyota version in the works, though we probably won’t get that for the US market.