Ford Honors Iconic Michigan Off-Road Locale with Bronco and Bronco Sport Silver Lake Sand Dunes Project SUVs

Neither of these are going on sale, but they do show what sort of customization you can do with your Bronco

Ford once again shows off the Bronco and Bronco Sport’s customization options with new project vehicles.

For years, Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan has been a crucial place for Ford to test its new off-road vehicles, from the berserk F-150 Raptor R to the resurrected Bronco SUV, as well as its smaller Bronco Sport sibling. On Saturday, the company threw a nod to this iconic location with a pair of one-off models, aptly called the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Project.

Now, unlike the Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary model revealed earlier this month, you won’t find either of these at your local dealer. Much like the Arches and Cliffhanger project vehicles shown at Moab, these are just meant to display the off-roaders’ level of customizations, as Ford goes tit for tat with Jeep to be your next major purchase.

Both SUVs bring in custom orange graphics fitted over Acure Gray paint, meant to show the tones of the sky and water at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. The big Bronco, for its part, gets a set of black-painted heritage wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich T/A KO3 tires. The Bronco Sport gets Mustang Mach-E Rally wheels with BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/As. The cross bars and Yakima paddle board carriers, and the Rigid light bars all come from the Ford Performance parts catalog, as does the bull bar on the Bronco (it comes standard on the Bronco Sport Sasquatch for 2025).

Of course, much like Jeep, the idea here is to show what’s possible, so owners can get inspired and go nuts with their own Bronco. Whichever side you lean, you have to acknowledge that it’s awesome to have more options in the space, as I’ve seen some awesome builds from enthusiasts on both sides (as well as the Toyota 4Runner, for those who do go with that third option…even if you can’t remove the roof or doors like the other two).