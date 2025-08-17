Ask Nathan: Is Buick in Trouble and Bang for Your Buck Shootout: Mazda CX-30 vs Hyundai Kona?

Front 3/4 sketch of the 2025 Buick Enclave.

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s going on with Buick?

Hyundai Kona Turbo vs Mazda CX30 Turbo… which is best for the buck?

This week’s first question comes from a fan who is worried about Buick.

Q: RE: I think Buick is in trouble.

Hi Nathan. Thanks for taking my letter. I wanted to ask you about Buick. I think they are in trouble and I have a pretty good reason. Let me ask you this ::: how many Buick EVs are being sold in the USA? That’s right! Zero! Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC sell EVs but nothing from Buick. Why is that? I think it’s because GM is about to phase them out and is holding off on developing a EV for them.

I would like to be wrong. If you look at cars like the Encore and Enclave you’ll see sales numbers dropping in 2024. My family have owned Buicks for over 50 years. I have a 2017 Encore and it is still running strong. But when I see the lack of interest by GM to keep the brand competitive::::

Tell me I’m wrong.

— Sopwith CC

A: Thanks for the email, but I think you’re a bit off.

You’re right that Buick doesn’t currently offer an EV in the U.S. While models like the Buick Electra are available in China, its debut here has been delayed, likely due to tariffs and trade issues. Still, GM remains committed to expanding its EV lineup, though the rollout feels less urgent than originally planned. I suspect we will be hearing more about upcoming Buick vehicles based on what I found below.

Buick’s numbers are not only stable, they’ve gotten better – a lot better. You didn’t look at the other vehicle’s sales increase. In 2024 the Envista and Envision jumped up. Altogether, sales numbers in 2024 were up nearly 10-percent in the United States. Here’s where things look even better: Buick experienced strong sales growth in the first half of 2025, with a 29-percent (that’s 29%) increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Epic numbers to be sure.

The bottom line is: Buick is showing serious strength, as well they should be. I feel that they are truly a bargain for people looking for a nicer car, but want to save a buck. Their performance, design and tech are more than competitive – especially for the price!

— N

The last question comes from a reader who wants to know which car is the best bang-for-the-buck – a Hyundai Kona Turbo, or a Mazda CX30?

Q: (Via – my postman – summarized) Question about value Hyundai v Mazda

You like both I know. If you had to choose between these two, which would it be? Mazda CX30 Carbon Turbo 33K or the Hyundai Kona Limited 33K?

— Postal guy who was asking me about cars.

A: Oh! Great comparison.

I love both crossovers, and I’m glad you’re asking about them. It’s hard to find good deals in the low to mid $30,000-zone, but both of these vehicles are some of the best in class. Despite both being about the same price as you demonstrated, the Hyundai sits on a slightly lower price level in general. Still, both are similar in size, and they both pack a ton of value for their price. Both crossovers are fairly close in many measurements, but one is more utilitarian than the other. You’ll see, both offer great value, but with completely different personalities.

Hyundai Kona Limited

The Kona Limited comes with a turbocharged 190 horsepower 1.6-liter engine that makes 195 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and it’s all-wheel drive (AWD). While not exactly aggressive, the power is a great match for the little car. The EPA-estimated rated is 26 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

The interior of the Kona Limited is futuristic and tasteful, looking premium – never mind a few cheap feeling bits here and there. Using squishy H-Tex Leatherette-trimmed seating surface, both front and rear seats have great space, and loads of comfort. The Limited features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, which are somewhat connected in appearance. The UX (user experience w/ infotainment) is easy, but not perfect. Despite having a shorter wheelbase, the Kona is very large inside. The Hyundai has 25.5 cu-ft of cargo space under the hatch and 63.7 cu ft of cargo space with the back seats folded. Far more impressive than the Mazda.

Mazda CX30 Carbon Turbo

Thanks to a beefy 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder this little crossover makes 227 hp (250 hp on high octane) and 310 lb-ft of torque. It’s fed to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Next to high-powered German crossovers, this is one of the more powerful offerings in its class. Even the non-turbo offers great performance for the class. This CX30 is EPA-estimated to get 22 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

Visually, the interior of the CX-30 is very appealing. The Terracotta Leatherette seats look and feel like leather, and compliment the overall interior design nicely. There are a few issues: the largest infotainment screen available is a 10.25-inch unit, and the UX is a mixed bag. Back seat comfort is a compromise as well, as it is pretty tight. The Mazda CX-30 offers 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats in use, and up to 45.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Conclusion

Both crossovers are fun to drive; however, the Mazda CX-30 is much more rewarding on the streets, and during light off-road adventures. It has a more responsive chassis, athletic responses and a sporty swagger overall. It’s just a fun thing to drive. On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona Limited is more comfortable, economical, a bit less expensive and far more utilitarian. It can be fun, but the AWD system is not happy in the rough. Better tires would help – me thinks.

It may sound like a cop-out, but I truly like both vehicles. If it were just me, with no kids or a demanding spouse, I would have some fun and get the Mazda CX30 Carbon. With that being said, and considering my situation with the family, dogs and need for penny pinching, the Hyundai Kona Limited makes more sense.

Cheers!

— N