Mitsubishi Takes the 2026 Outlander All-Hybrid, with a New Standard Powertrain and the Updated PHEV

(Images: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi announced a range of tweaks for its 2026 lineup, including a new powertrain for the Outlander.

While things have been fairly quiet over the past few months — except for a new three-row ‘Destinator’ SUV for Asian markets — Mitsubishi just announced a sweep of changes for its 2026 range here in North America. As you’d expect, the tweaks largely home in on the Outlander, including a new hybrid setup replacing the old gas-only powertrain. The mid-range Eclipse Cross, now in its eighth model year, also gets a few tweaks.

Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV makes its pitch as a value leader, and that continues even as it introduces a new powertrain at the lower end. Standard 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine to replace the outgoing Nissan-sourced 2.5-liter unit that’s been in service since the current-generation model launched in 2021. The automaker’s 4B4 engine is fundamentally the same as what’s in the Eclipse Cross, but features a mild-hybrid system that it promises will “deliver increased confidence and drivability thanks to electrified torque aiding off-the-line acceleration.

Considering the current Outlander is pretty pokey off the line thanks to the naturally aspirated engine and a CVT, that could be a welcome change — but Mitsubishi has not provided performance figures for this new setup just yet. This mild-hybrid setup launched with the Chinese-market Outlander back in 2023, but will now make its way to the North American market (as well as the overseas Destinator). Currently, the 2.5-liter engine produces 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, while the non-hybrid powertrain in the Eclipse Cross manages 152 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Odds are, Mitsubishi’s latest solution may offer less horsepower, but more torque than before.

A new LE trim level also joins the range, slotting between the entry-level ES and mid-tier SE. The SEL Black Edition is also available at the top end, while the Ralliart model makes a return for 2026.

Pricing information isn’t available for the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander models yet, but we do know all these hybrid models will launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, so we should have more information in the fall.

The Outlander PHEV is getting the gas model’s facelift, as well as a larger battery.

Mitsubshi’s long-running Outlander Plug-in Hybrid finally gets the refresh that the gas model received this year. With that, you get a new front fascia with a revised bumper and grille, as well as darkened taillights and new 20-inch wheels. Inside, the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will get the same revised 12.3-inch touchscreen on higher-end models, as well as the new Yamaha audio system. Other improvements include better interior materials, more sound deadening and heated/ventilated seats on some models.

Mechanically, the Outlander PHEV will use the same 2.4-liter-backed setup as before, albeit with a slightly larger battery. Instead of 20-kWh, word has it the new model will get a 22.7-kWh unit like the European models (though Mitsubishi didn’t offer exact numbers in this week’s announcement). With the bump, drivers can expect at least a little more all-electric driving range. Underneath, the company’s engineers also worked on tuning the suspension and steering over the previous model.

Again, pricing isn’t available just yet, but the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be available in the first quarter of next year.

The 2026 Mitsubishi Eclipse cross ditches its built-in navigation…and that’s about it.

Over the past few years, what spotlight Mitsubishi has given its lineup has largely landed on the Outlander. The Eclipse Cross, on the other hand, hasn’t gotten a whole lot of attention beyond its initial launch and a minor facelift for the 2022 model year. This time around, 2026 models drop their built-in navigation, while emphasizing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still standard across the range (clearly, most people just prefer using that at this price point).

SEL and SEL Touring models get “Eclipse Cross” hood badging, which was previously a port- or dealer-installed option. Otherwise, the model carries forward unchanged, including standard all-wheel drive.

It’s a similar story for the small Outlander Sport, which also carries over into 2026 largely unchanged. A Trail Edition will be available for this model, just like it is for the bigger Outlander. That model gets dedicated grpahics, different wheels, chunkier off-road-focused tires and a range of available accessories, like Thule roof racks and mounts.