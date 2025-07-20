Ask Nathan: Faraday Future FX Super One and Bronco Sport New Energy EREV?

(Image: Faraday Future)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What is the Faraday Future FX Super One?

Information about the Ford Bronco Sport EREV?

This week’s first question comes from a person I met during the Faraday Future FX Super One event – who had no idea what was going on. Neither did I…at first.

Q: RE: Faraday Future FX Super One

Do you have any idea what this Faraday Future FX Super One is all about?

— DB

A: Not at first, but I know more now.

First: a (very) brief update on Faraday Future. Initially founded in 2014, they pushed through many roadblocks that could have ended everything, before finally building their inaugural EV. Only 16 have been sold since 2023, but it is meant to be rather exclusive and (from my brief ride in one) extremely luxurious. Now, Faraday Future has facilities in the U.S., China and the UAE that are ready to begin production on their newest offering: a minivan.

I’m not trying to be rude, but that’s basically what it is. They call it an “MPV” and “Luxury SUV” – but, like the ID Buzz and Pacifica, it has sliding doors, it’s a cube on wheels, and it’s what we would recognise as a minivan. After sitting through a two-hour, over-stimulating timeshare-like presentation about this vehicle (from a L.A. garage rooftop), I learned about six things:

It will come standard will all-wheel drive (AWD)

There will be an all-electric and an extended-range EV as well

Three versions will exist, including an ultra-executive four-passenger model

They are “aiming” for Cadillac – but insist they will be less expensive

It will harness some sort of AI system that will work with the driver

It has a screen where a grill would normally go

No word on:

Dimensions, weights and measures

Range

Horsepower and torque

Charge speed

Colors and materials

Actual pricing

Actionable delivery dates

Infrastructure plans

NACS, CCS or both

Press and consumer driving opportunities

Performance data of any kind

Options and packages (but there will be three “versions”)

NHTSA or IIHA safety numbers

Dealer networks (although they are looking for partners)

DOT approval of an illuminated screen on the front of a vehicle

That last one is kind of important, if they are serious about U.S. sales. Often, the Department of Transportation (among other U.S. vehicular safety entities) frowns on items that might draw attention, or break driver concentration on the road. I’m not sure if a four-foot wide talking emoji will cut the mustard here. It’s a novel idea, but I don’t know if it will get approval – among other things.

Time will tell. Hopefully, we’ll get more information on this vehicle.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know about the Ford Bronco New Energy EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle).

Q: RE: Ford EREV

hey Nathan,

How are you?

It looks like, in a joint venture overseas, Ford is producing a version of the Bronco Sport that has an EREV drivetrain with nearly 800 miles of range.

When will we see EVs with gas powered range extenders actually available in the US? this series hybrid combo would be the ideal drivetrain for multiple uses.

The low maintenance, smooth all electric dual motor drivetrain would be perfect for local driving, and the gas range extender would certainly be welcome when towing long distances on cross country trips to remote places.

Thanks,

— Mark

A: Oh, hi Mark!

Yes, we just did a story on this a few days back, and I believe we will see some sort of PHEV or hybrid version of the Bronco Sport before too long. The one for the overseas’ market will most likely not come here “as-is.” As you mentioned, PHEV and extended-range vehicles would not only be ideal for our market, but they are in high demand. Almost every automaker has made, or will make a PHEV or extended range electric vehicle (EREV) that will be suitable for our market.

There’s an all-electric and EREV version available in that market. Once again, I doubt those exact versions are heading here. Additionally, the technical information regarding those vehicles may be a bit skewed, but at least we can get an idea of what their potential is. Here’s a portion of our coverage of the Bronco Sport PHEV, you can read the whole post here.

I am still holding out hope that automakers will take full advantage of all-electric drivetrains (with range extenders) for serious off-road capability. The torque is there, and we know that battery tech has already improved over the years. We need lighter, more robust batteries that can take a beating AND are more affordable in the near future. If that can be accomplished, then there is some real potential in off-road-capable EV vehicles.

Just look at Scout!

Cheers!

— N