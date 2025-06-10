Ford Drops Bronco Raptor MSRP By $10,000 As It Shakes Up Pricing Across the Lineup

(Images: Ford)

Most of the 2025 Ford Bronco range isn’t shifting much on price…except the top-spec Raptor.

When the Ford Bronco Raptor first hit the scene for the 2022 model year, you knew what to expect: a hugely powerful off-road SUV with an equivalently huge price tag. And you weren’t wrong, as late-2024 Bronco Raptor pricing eclipsed $91,930 — and that’s before taxes and registration fees. Fast forward about six months, and Ford’s adjusting MSRPs across most of the Bronco lineup, with some trims increasing and some trims actually getting a price haircut. That’s the usual stuff, until you get to the Bronco Raptor…which the automaker decided to drop by a whopping $10,040, as first reported by Ford Authority and now active on its Build and Price site.

The upshot is that the 2025 Ford Bronco Raptor now costs a far more palatable $79,995 before destination. Factor in that charge (which did increase slightly to $1,995 this year, per the configurator), and the price comes in at $81,990 before any added-cost packages, accessories, dealer fees and taxes, etc. Effectively, Ford is rewinding the clock to about 2023, where the Raptor came in around that same ball park.

It’s not just the Raptor that’s getting a price cut, either: You’re in luck if you want a four-door Badlands as well. The drop on that trim isn’t nearly as significant — just $1,000 to $52,380 — but it’s still a bit cheaper nonetheless.

Models that aren’t seeing any price shift at all include the two-door Stroppe Edition ($77,630), as well as the four-door Heritage Edition ($51,470) and Outer Banks ($49,935).

Some models are a bit pricier than before, though.

With this latest update, Ford is also inching some of its trims upward, but not by more than $1,000 in any case. Even though the four-door Badlands gets a $1K price shave, the two-door model is now $290 more expensive, before factoring in the increased destination fee. Taking that into account, the two-door Badlands now starts at $52,480.

The base 2025 Ford Bronco also gets $1,000 pricier, so the entry-level MSRP now comes in at $40,990 (or $38,995 before destination charges, up from $37,995 back in November). It’s a similar story for the base four-door Bronco, and it’s worth noting that there’s actually no price difference in choosing the two-door versus the four-door on either the base or the Badlands, where you actually have the option.

Wrapping up the price hikes, the 2025 Ford Bronco Big Bend (only available as a four-door) is now $850 higher, coming in at $43,215 including destination.

Ford didn’t release an official statement signifying the more than $10,000 price drop on the Raptor. That said, strictly from an observational standpoint here, that move does bring Ford’s top-dog Bronco more into line with its chief rivals, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe and the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and Trailhunter. It’s still a bit more expensive than those options, but that price shave makes it substantially more competitive. Not that owners who paid more than $90K for their Bronco Raptor will be too happy to hear that.

At the moment, there’s only one option among these three that crests the six-figure mark, and that’s the latest Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Jeep’s 6.4-liter V8-powered Wrangler is still configurable as a 2025 model, and will set you back $101,990 (which, objectively…yikes). Mind you, dealers across the country are dropping prices left and right, because they correctly worked out a lot of folks aren’t quite willing to pay over 100 grand for their Wrangler…badass though it may be.