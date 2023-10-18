BMW Will Adopt Tesla-Style NACS for Its Future EVs

BMW models will soon be able to use Tesla’s Supercharger network, expanding the list to 20 brands.

Within the next couple years, it’s fairly safe to assume at this point that your new electric car will be on the North American Charging Standard (or NACS for short). BMW announced this week it would join the growing list of automakers adopting the standard. From 2025 onward, it will officially convert its existing and upcoming EVs to use the Tesla-style ports. The move marks a distinctive shift away from the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector, currently in use on nearly every non-Tesla electric model.

With this switch, all three brands will use NACS ports from 2025 onward.

“With six fully electric BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said BMW of North America President & CEO Sebastian Mackensen. “This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”

Right now, some twenty brands have committed to adopting the NACS standard. Those include Ford (as well as Lincoln), GM (including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC), Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Volvo, and now BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce.

Like many other brands, BMW is working to ensure a smooth transition to NACS in 2025. That likely includes offering an adapter for current CCS-equipped vehicles, as well as allowing Supercharger access through the brand’s own app to pay for charging. BMW also joined in with six other automakers to build out a brand-new North American charging network with 30,000 stations, with the first set to go online next year.