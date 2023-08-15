Tesla Introduces Standard Range Model X and Model S, Dropping Base Price By $10,000

(Images: Tesla Inc.)

Tesla introduced a less expensive option for its Model X and S, but you do have to compromise on range.

This week, two new options appeared on Tesla’s configurator site for those folks looking to get into its premium offerings on a slightly smaller budget. The Model S Standard Range starts off at $79,880 (including $1,390 destination), while the Model X Standard Range starts at $89,880. Each version represents a $10,000 drop from the previous base price.

While the company’s shuffled pricing around over the past several months, this particular drop comes down to lower range figures from the cars’ battery packs. The Model S Standard Range, for that lower entry point, gets just 320 miles on a full charge, rather than the existing Dual Motor’s 405-mile figure. So too, the Model X sees a significant reduction from 348 miles down to 269.

The Standard Range models are also slower than their more expensive counterparts, though they’re both still quick by conventional (i.e. gas-powered car) standards. What’s now the cheapest Model S will still do 0-60 in 3.7 seconds, according to Tesla’s configurator site, while the Model X will do it in 4.4 seconds (against 3.1 and 3.8 seconds for the next levels up, respectively).

We don’t know at the moment what physical changes there are, if any, between the mid-range dual-motor models and these Standard Range variants. It’s possible the range and acceleration restrictions could strictly be in software, allowing Tesla to charge customers to have the extra 85 miles and 0.7-ish seconds of 0-60 sprinting capability restored down the line. That’s just a guess for the moment, though the company has unlocked performance upgrades for the “standard” (non-Plaid/Performance) models in the past.

Per the website, Tesla estimates deliveries for the base Model S and Model X Standard Range variants for September or October. So, if you want one, you don’t have to wait too long to grab an example.