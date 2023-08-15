2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition Goes Full-On Stealth Mode

This appearance package initially debuted for the S60, but now you can get it in a more practical crossover

(Images: Volvo)

The Volvo XC60 is already an understated crossover, but this makes it a total stealth machine.

If you can’t stand any chrome on your luxury car, the 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition joins the lineup as a follow-up to last year’s blacked out S60. This may well be a more popular application of that appearance package, bringing the same sort of tweaks to a higher-volume segment.

Every XC60 Black Edition naturally gets an Onyx Black exterior, complemented by blacked out trim elements, badging and 21-inch wheels. Volvo won’t let you spoil the look by getting a white interior, either: Charcoal black or leather or a black and gray mix of Nappa leather, leatherette and textile elements are your only choices.

The 2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition does offer some contrast when you get inside though. The Orrefors crystal gear selector, aluminum trim elements and contrast stitching break up what would otherwise be a completely monotonous look. Other than the appearance bits, though, you’ll get the same trimmings you would in the standard XC60 Ultimate.

You do have to choose the top-end Ultimate trim (rather than the Core or Plus) to get the Black Edition package. However, you do have two powertrain options: You can get it with the base B5 powertrain or the T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid. Since the B5 rocks the simple 2.0-liter turbocharged setup, going that route will set you back $58,595 including Volvo’s destination fee. Spring for the Recharge, and you’ll see a $70,045 invoice when you go to order one.

Interested buyers can contact their Volvo dealer to order a new XC60 Black Edition right now. While we’ll have to wait a minute to get our hands on the XC60 Black Edition, you can check out how its S60 counterpart looks in the video below: