Official 2024 Nissan GT-R Pricing Announced: Want to Guess How Much It Costs?

You may want to be sitting down if you're thinking about a Nismo

By
Zach Butler
-
  • The R35 Nissan GT-R lives on into the 2024 model year, bringing some styling tweaks as well as the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
  • Nissan announced pricing across the GT-R’s three trims (Premium, T-Spec and Nismo), with the base MSRP rising to $122,885.
    • The Nismo is still the most expensive model by far, demanding a $100,000 premium over the entry-level Premium.
  • Some GT-Rs will arrive at dealers this spring, with the GT-R Nismo set to follow in the summer.

Godzilla is back!…and more expensive than ever.

Anytime there’s a notable update for any car, you can safely expect to pay a premium when the manufacturer rolls out official pricing. The 2024 Nissan GT-R is no exception, as we’re just learning how much this facelifted version will cost Tuesday. If you missed the initial news, Nissan’s updates touched up the exterior styling of its long-lived R35 generation and brought in some performance tweaks for the high-price, high-performance Nismo variant.

A few months ago, I said, “Nissan left the R35’s pricing alone for 2023, though it’s doubtful they’ll make the same move again for this upcoming launch.” Not a searing hot take, granted, but the automaker is indeed proving me right today: The 2024 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $122,885, including a $1,895 destination charge. If you’re keeping score, that’s a notable $7,450 increase over the 2023 model.

For that price, you still get a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 chucking out 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. You still get standard all-wheel drive, Bilstein adjustable shocks and — you guessed it — a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, 11-speaker Bose audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control all come standard, as they did before. The titanium exhaust system and, 20-inch Rays wheels and Dunlop Sports Maxx GT600 tires also remain. In essence, you’re getting new front and rear fascias which Nissan says improves aerodynamics, and that’s about it.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec
2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo

The T-Spec and Nismo both return for 2024

Starting off at $142,885 ($20,000 more than the Premium), the 2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec brings in some aesthetic tweaks. You get wider front fenders, gold-painted Rays forged wheels and a dark Mori Green interior. Like before, you can also option your T-Spec with the Millennium Jade paint scheme or Midnight Purple. On the performance front, the T-Spec brings in the Nismo’s carbon ceramic brakes, which likely account for most of that 20-grand upcharge.

Of course, as GT-R fans and prospective shoppers know by now, that’s hardly the end of the story. Sitting well above the two lower trims, the 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo takes the cake when it comes to price. It now starts off at $222,885, or within spitting distance of a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This year’s Nismo model does add a front limited-slip differential for the first time, as well as a larger “swan neck-style” rear wing.

Sitting at the top of the GT-R pecking order, the Nismo does pack 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque, as well as stiffer suspension and race-derived turbochargers.

Whether or not you think the Nismo’s worth the cash, Nissan seems intent on keeping the R35 around for at least a little while longer. The automaker is still mum on its R36 replacement, though it’s thrown some red meat to the enthusiast base. The next GT-R will most likely ride on a new platform and will probably see some form of electrification. Now, whether it will couple that change with a smaller engine or keep the current V6 going is anyone’s guess.

