Official 2024 Nissan GT-R Pricing Announced: Want to Guess How Much It Costs?

The R35 Nissan GT-R lives on into the 2024 model year, bringing some styling tweaks as well as the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Nissan announced pricing across the GT-R’s three trims (Premium, T-Spec and Nismo), with the base MSRP rising to $122,885. The Nismo is still the most expensive model by far, demanding a $100,000 premium over the entry-level Premium.

Some GT-Rs will arrive at dealers this spring, with the GT-R Nismo set to follow in the summer.

Godzilla is back!…and more expensive than ever.

Anytime there’s a notable update for any car, you can safely expect to pay a premium when the manufacturer rolls out official pricing. The 2024 Nissan GT-R is no exception, as we’re just learning how much this facelifted version will cost Tuesday. If you missed the initial news, Nissan’s updates touched up the exterior styling of its long-lived R35 generation and brought in some performance tweaks for the high-price, high-performance Nismo variant.

A few months ago, I said, “Nissan left the R35’s pricing alone for 2023, though it’s doubtful they’ll make the same move again for this upcoming launch.” Not a searing hot take, granted, but the automaker is indeed proving me right today: The 2024 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $122,885, including a $1,895 destination charge. If you’re keeping score, that’s a notable $7,450 increase over the 2023 model.

For that price, you still get a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 chucking out 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. You still get standard all-wheel drive, Bilstein adjustable shocks and — you guessed it — a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, 11-speaker Bose audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control all come standard, as they did before. The titanium exhaust system and, 20-inch Rays wheels and Dunlop Sports Maxx GT600 tires also remain. In essence, you’re getting new front and rear fascias which Nissan says improves aerodynamics, and that’s about it.

The T-Spec and Nismo both return for 2024

Starting off at $142,885 ($20,000 more than the Premium), the 2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec brings in some aesthetic tweaks. You get wider front fenders, gold-painted Rays forged wheels and a dark Mori Green interior. Like before, you can also option your T-Spec with the Millennium Jade paint scheme or Midnight Purple. On the performance front, the T-Spec brings in the Nismo’s carbon ceramic brakes, which likely account for most of that 20-grand upcharge.

Of course, as GT-R fans and prospective shoppers know by now, that’s hardly the end of the story. Sitting well above the two lower trims, the 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo takes the cake when it comes to price. It now starts off at $222,885, or within spitting distance of a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This year’s Nismo model does add a front limited-slip differential for the first time, as well as a larger “swan neck-style” rear wing.

Sitting at the top of the GT-R pecking order, the Nismo does pack 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque, as well as stiffer suspension and race-derived turbochargers.

Whether or not you think the Nismo’s worth the cash, Nissan seems intent on keeping the R35 around for at least a little while longer. The automaker is still mum on its R36 replacement, though it’s thrown some red meat to the enthusiast base. The next GT-R will most likely ride on a new platform and will probably see some form of electrification. Now, whether it will couple that change with a smaller engine or keep the current V6 going is anyone’s guess.