Refreshed 2024 Hyundai Kona Unveiled: Here’s a Preview of What’s Coming

(Images: Hyundai)

The 2024 Hyundai “Avante” made its first official appearance in Korea, but we’ll see it as the updated Elantra.

It feels like the most recent Hyundai Elantra just went on the market, but it’s already due for a mid-cycle refresh. That’s what we’re seeing here with the Korean-market “Avante”. Hyundai tends to preview what’s coming our way in its South Korean reveals, so here’s what you can expect to see for the Elantra in the coming months.

Though it’s just a design preview, there are certainly some noteworthy points to talk about. The most blatant change, of course, is in the front-end design. It’s not exactly a subtle change, either, as the fascia is actually split between the smaller upper grille and the lower grille handling the cooling and housing the front radar element. In the current Elantra, it’s just one massive piece. The headlights are a bit slimmer this time around too, with the daytime running lights integrating into a full-width light bar across the front.

It’s not as extreme an overhaul as, say, the new Kona, but the lightbar and grille changes doe distinguish the 2024 Hyundai Elantra from its predecessor a little bit.

Around back, the 2024 Hyundai Elantra gets a redesigned bumper with a sporty looking diffuser. You also get more black contrast trim (as you do at the front) accented with silver to make the car look more distinctive — not that the current model needed much help standing out in the styling department.

Looking inside, the updated Elantra looks broadly the same as the current model. We may get a few tweaks to the center stack, but the current generation is still fairly fresh as far as design and tech are concerned.

For the moment, we don’t have any idea whether the 2024 Hyundai Elantra will feature updated powertrains as well. It’s not too likely they’ll do that, since the “Smartstream” line of gasoline engines have only been around for a few years. We could be in for a surprise, though, so stay tuned for the actual U.S.-market specific announcements.