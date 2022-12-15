2024 Ford Mustang HP and Torque Figures Finally Revealed: Here’s How Much Power the New Coyote Makes

(Images: Ford)

The 2024 Ford Mustang brings new versions of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

Whether you’re a fan of the more affordable EcoBoost or iconic V8-powered GT, there’s good news today with the 2024 Ford Mustang. The automaker revealed horsepower and torque figures for both powertrains Thursday, and we’re getting more horsepower across the board. More horses for what many folks argue is the definitive pony car is always a plus, but just how far did the company push it? Let’s break it all down.

First up, there’s the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. While it still packs the same displacement as before, Ford engineered the 2024 powertrain on its “Modular Power Cylinder” (MPC) architecture. That changes up both bore-to-stroke ratio and adds in port injection complementing the direct injection system. The changes shake out to 315 horsepower — 5 more than before — while the torque remains the same as the outgoing S550, at 350 lb-ft.

If you stick with the four-cylinder, you’ll be able to spec out an active valve performance exhaust system if want. Unlike the GT, Ford’s exclusively mating the EcoBoost to a 10-speed automatic transmission this time around. If you want a 6-speed manual, you’ll have to get the V8-equipped GT or Dark Horse.

It’s not just a bit more power with the EcoBoost, either. Folks may lean toward the smaller displacement option for better fuel economy, so the Blue Oval’s targeting improvements in that area as well. Official figures are still TBD, but the company is at least targeting 22 City / 34 Highway / 25 Combined mpg, or 1-2 mpg better in the highway and combined cycle than before.

Ford dials up the V8’s power as well

A slightly more potent and efficient EcoBoost is great, but let’s pivot toward the engine enthusiasts surely want to know about: the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Like its smaller counterpart, Ford made extensive enough changes to the Coyote platform to deem it a new, fourth-generation motor. Engineers made a host of changes, with the headline feature being dual throttle bodies and air intakes to improve the flow rate into the engine. The result on the standard Mustang GT model is 480 horsepower — a 30 hp improvement over the outgoing 2023 model.

In terms of pure numbers, torque is slightly lower than the outgoing Coyote, at 418 lb-ft (compared to 420 lb-ft in the previous generation). Still, the trade-off may well result in a faster Mustang this time around, though Ford has not yet disclosed 0-60 times for this S650 model.

If you’re looking for even more power, there are two options. The first is a dual active-valve performance exhaust system, which bumps the standard GT’s output up to 486 horsepower (while torque remains the same). Not only does that bump the power as much as you’d expect from an exhaust upgrade, it should also improve the sound. Depending on how Ford prices the option, a fair number of Mustang GTs may tick this option box.

The other option, of course, is the Mustang Dark Horse. Ford promised 500 horsepower from this Coyote-equipped model, and Thursday’s announcement hits that target dead-on. Again, torque output is 418 lb-ft, but once more the automaker gives you an extra 20 horses with step above your standard GT, as we saw with the earlier S550 Bullitt and Mach 1.

To make that power target, Ford introduced a “uniquely balanced crankshaft” as well as forged piston connecting rods like the Shelby GT500. Engineers also strengthened the camshafts to improve durability near the 7,500 RPM redline. So, the Dark Horse is ostensibly more suited to hard track use from the factory, thanks to the extra horsepower and the internal component upgrades to handle the added grunt.

One more critical point: horsepower and torque figures for the GT and Dark Horse are consistent no matter which way you get it. Coupe or convertible, manual or automatic, you’ll get identical output.

What about availability?

As a holiday teaser, we now have the 2024 Ford Mustang power numbers, which is a start. What we still don’t know, however, is what each version will cost. We should get that information in the coming months, as Ford plans to ship out the first models next summer. Like the previous generation, the automaker will keep production at its Flat Rock, Michigan assembly plant.