2023 Honda Pilot Production Kicks Off in Alabama: Check Out What We’ve Done with It So Far!

(Images: Honda)

We’ve seen the Honda Pilot and driven the prototype TrailSport – more is on the way!

Over the past year or so, Honda has dramatically updated its SUV lineup, from the diminutive HR-V crossover to its best-selling CR-V and its midsize family hauler. Now, the 2023 Honda Pilot kicks off serial production in Lincoln, Alabama, the automaker announced Thursday. Honda’s built more than 2 million Pilots at the plant since 2006, and this generation keeps both V6 engine production and final assembly at that plant. The 10-speed automatic transmission that pairs up to the new Honda Pilot is also American-built, at the company’s Tallapoosa, Georgia plant.

Now that it’s actually in production, we can expect to see a raft of these midsizers hitting your local dealer in the coming weeks and months. To date, TFL covered both a pre-production drive of the new TrailSport, as well as a full-on reveal for the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport and Elite. You can check out those videos below.

So, what’s next? The team is hitting the road again to fully drive the new Pilot and offer impressions on the experience in a few weeks, so stay tuned for more updates there! In the meantime, we recently had the HR-V at our base, and are currently in the process of testing out the new CR-V Hybrid on our home turf.

Side note: For the Pilot TrailSport drive, keep in mind that we were driving a pre-production model before Honda shared any powertrain details with us.