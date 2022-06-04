Stellantis Announces that the new STLA Large Platform Will Now be Built at the Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant

Image: Stellantis

Stellantis Announces Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) will produce vehicles on new STLA Large Platform.

The STLA platform can be equipped a variety of modular batteries and motors. This platform will underpin cars and trucks. We expect to see the upcoming Ram REVolution based on this platform too. The current L-series vehicle production will end in Brampton when retooling starts, some time in 2024.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and while we’re not prepared to discuss any product details today, we’re happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on our new STLA Large platform. These announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward strategy to provide safe, clean and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future.” Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America COO

Production of the current L-series vehicles like the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger will end in 2024. The Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant will end when retooling begins in 2024. According to Stellantis: A product announcement for Brampton will be made later on. Production will resume in 2025, and (according to Stellantis) the plant will introduce an all-new, flexible architecture to support the company’s electrification plans.

The moves are part of the company’s investment of $2.8 billion USD to support its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. It also supports Stellantis’ long-term electrification strategy to invest $35 billion USD through 2025 globally.

There’s a lot of new coming from Stellantis. Stay tuned.