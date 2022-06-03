Acura Teases its Next IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Hybrid-Powered GTP Category – the ARX-06

Acura Teases New ARX-06 Prototype

Here are the first images released of Acura ARX-06 LMDh prototype, IF you can see it.

Images: Acura

The exterior design work was led by Acura Design Studio. The sixth-generation Acura prototype (ARX-06) will compete in the 2023 IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car GTP Championship. It will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. It’s similar to the Acura NSX’s powertrain.

“The process we used in creating the exterior design for the Acura ARX-06 is exactly the same as how we create a new Acura passenger vehicle. The same world-class stylists that lead Acura production car design created initial sketches. then pared those down to several potential designs. Next we created a scale model. did aero and wind tunnel model testing. and brought HPD and our partner teams in for their feedback. The design continued to be refined throughout the testing. and evaluation process, until we came up with a final treatment that met our performance goals while maintaining all-important Acura styling cues. It’s been an exciting process.” Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director.

A few years back, I was lucky enough to go behind the scenes with Acura’s racing team. Honestly, it was a cathartic experience. Not to mention the fact that I was tossed around the track while being driven by Juan Pablo Montoya. It was epic!