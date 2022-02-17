The 2023 Porsche Macan T Adds Another Letter (And Some More Sportiness) To The Lineup

The 'Touring' model aims to be more agile than the base car, despite what that name suggests

2023 Porsche Macan T. (Images: Porsche)

Should you skip the base model for this new Porsche Macan T?

It may look similar to the SUV you’ve known for the past little while, but this one’s a first among Porsche’s SUVs. The Macan T — wearing a name formerly reserved for the 718 and 911 cars — adds a bit more spice to the entry-level car by way of sharper looks and more agile handling prowess.

What all does the 2023 Porsche Macan T offer? It slots in right between the base Macan and the Macan S, while keeping the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The output remains the same as before, with 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque on tap. As before, you also get a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

Instead of focusing on power, the Macan T adds in Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system as standard, on top of which you can add the adaptive air suspension. When it’s equipped with both air suspension and PASM, the Macan T also gets model-specific anti-roll bars to further stiffen the chassis and improve handling. If that’s not enough, Porsche also tuned its optional Torque Vectoring Plus system specifically to the T model.

With all those tweaks, as well as the standard Sport Chrono Package, Porsche says the Macan T will make the 0-60 sprint in 5.8 seconds, when using launch control.

Appearance changes

On the aesthetic front, the 2023 Porsche Macan T brings in a host of Agate Gray Metallic trim to distinguish itself from the entry-level model. Beyond that, you get 20-inch dark titanium wheels (up form the standard Macan’s 19-inchers), and a choice of 13 available colors. The window surrounds and standard sport tailpipes are also finished in gloss black.

Inside, the car gets Sport-Tex striped seats that are eight-way power adjustable and heated in the front, with the embossed Porsche crest. The automaker caps off the interior updates with the GT sport steering wheel, a Sport Chrono stopwatch in the dashboard and black aluminum door sill guards.

So, is that all worth the upgrade from the standard Macan? Pricing isn’t available just yet, but expect the T to come in somewhere between the base car’s $56,250 starting price (including destination) and the Macan S’ $66,750. In time, we’ll also see the all-electric Macan emerge.

