Buy A Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design, Get A Special Watch

Of course, there's more to this 911 Targa than *just* the watch

Porsche Design is celebrating 50 years since its founding with a special edition car, based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS. (Images: Porsche)

Porsche’s design studio has been around since 1972.

Special edition models are as much a staple of the automaker’s lineup as their iconic sports cars, and their latest nod to history is the Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. The name might be a mouthful, but you’re not left in any doubt what this Targa 4 GTS-based 911 is celebrating — and 750 keen buyers will get the opportunity to own one.

What exactly is this car about?

Half a century ago, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s new firm created the all-black Porsche Design Chronograph 1 — and this is a nod to that watch. To that end, the automaker’s painting every example black, with “Satin Platinum” accents on the staggered 20/21-inch wheels, the Targa’s cross-bar and side stripes. You also get gloss black brake calipers, and on the inside this special 911 gets retro-themed, Slate Grey Sport-Tex seats along with gray seatbelts. The GT Sport steering wheel, for its part, gets a Slate Grey center stripe too.

The 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design (try saying that three times) doesn’t get any bespoke performance changes. After all, that’s not really what this car’s about. To that end, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six from the Targa 4 GTS has the same power output here, at 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and an 8-speed PDK transmission come standard, while you can get a 7-speed manual as a no-cost option. These special edition models also get the Sport Chrono package as standard equipment.

How much will it cost? While you do get a swanky watch with the car — specifically, the Chronograph 1-911 50 Years of Porsche Design — this limited-production 911 will set you back $197,200. I’ll give you a moment for that to sink in.









If you have the means and feel so inclined to snap up one of the 750 cars, the 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design will arrive at dealers later in the spring.

