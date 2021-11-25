News: 2023 Kia Niro Makes Its World Debut – What Do You Think?

This one is promising to be a "spicy" design.

The fully refreshed 2023 Kia Niro makes its world debut. Here is what it looks like. While the official specification and U.S.-specific details are still scarce – we anticipate that gasoline-powered, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions of the new Niro will still be available.

Here we see images of a plug-in hybrid and all-electric model of the new car. The exterior styling is inspired by the “Habaniro” concept from 2019.

