What Range Rover? 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Adds A New Level Of Luxury

This is the most expensive Discovery yet, but the three-row family hauler is still far less than your base Range Rover. (Images: Land Rover)

This Discovery is so special, it’s already a 2023 model.

We haven’t even closed out 2021 yet, and the 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is already out of the bag. It may not look significantly different from your standard Discovery 5, but it’s getting a whole host of upmarket equipment — with the price tag to match of course. All-in, this special edition will set you back $76,650 (including destination).

That’s a whopping $18,700 more than your base model costs. However, you do get a host of extra features beyond the base model, and on top of the former top dog, the Discovery R-Dynamic HSE. The Discovery Metropolitan Edition brings in the 3.0-liter, mild-hybrid straight-six, putting out 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. That power makes its way to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, and allows this car to be one of the best towing rigs in its class, with an 8,200-pound capacity. Land Rover aims for you to tow with this car, too, as you also get Advanced Tow Assist to help make reversing with a trailer just a bit easier.

Extra features on the Discovery Metropolitan Edition

22-inch wheels, Bright Atlas badging and grille accents and Hakuba Silver trim all add unique aesthetic touches to what is now the top-end Discovery. The brighter exterior accents offset the Gloss Gray paint Land Rover decided to use here. Inside, you get Titanium Mesh trim across the door panels and dashboard.

For extra standard features, you get a head-up display, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and heated, power-adjustable third-row seats. A front cooler compartment also comes as part of the package.

It’s not just the Metropolitan Edition that’s bringing some more features, though it does pack all of them into that top-end trim. All 2023 Land Rover Discovery models, including the base version, will also get adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and a Meridian sound system.

If you’re keen to get into the top-end Discovery, you can order one now.