2022 Acura RDX Gets $400 Hike To Its Base Price, Will Hit Dealers On November 2: News

The 2022 Acura RDX gets a facelifted exterior and more technology, making that small price increase more bearable. (Images: Acura)

The 2022 Acura RDX gets some useful additions — especially to the A-Spec model.

It’s only been around for a couple years now, so we didn’t expect the updated Acura RDX to be a complete redesign. Nevertheless, it is a sharper presentation of what is one of the sportier crossovers in its segment, and this model sees some thoughtful changes to a successful formula.

The base 2022 Acura RDX sees a $400 price hike from the 2021 model, starting off at $40,345 (including Acura’s $1,045 destination charge). As before, you get a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine no matter which packages you choose. With 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque on tap, you can choose whether that four-pot sends its power to the front wheels or all four. Acura’s Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system comes with an $1,800 premium across the entire lineup.

New tech features that come standard across the range include wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, for a start. Qi-compatible wireless charging is an option, as is Acura’s “IconicDrive” ambient lighting, which comes with the Technology Package. Acura says it’s retuned the RDX’s suspension to give a more distinct feel between the four drive modes, and enhanced the “Active Sound Countrol” system to make the cabin quieter on this updated model.

A-Spec versions get a flat-bottom steering wheel, while you get power-folding side mirrors as well if you spec the Advance Package. On that front, you can also now get the A-Spec with the Advance Package, which was not possible on the 2021 and older cars. Finally, the AcuraWatch system now includes a Lane Change Assist system, a rear seatbelt reminder and “Low Speed Braking Control” for both the front and the rear.

2022 Acura RDX pricing breakdown

While the base pricing starts just north of $40,000, you can spend well north of $50,000 depending on which packages you want. This time around, the main shift for the 2022 Acura RDX likes with your ability to couple the Advance Package with the A-Spec model. That option will set you back at least $52,345. That option requires all-wheel drive, whereas you can still get the A-Spec with the Technology Package on FWD or AWD models, as you could before. A-Spec with the Technology Package starts off at $45,995, or you can spent $48,195 with SH-AWD checked.

The PMC Edition returns to the 2022 Acura RDX, finished in Long Beach Blue Pearl paint. That’s the most expensive of the bunch, at $55,295. Production on that run is limited to just 200 units.

