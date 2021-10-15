2022 Acura RDX Gets $400 Hike To Its Base Price, Will Hit Dealers On November 2: News

There's more standard tech for the money

2022 Acura RDX PMC Edition
The 2022 Acura RDX gets a facelifted exterior and more technology, making that small price increase more bearable. (Images: Acura)

The 2022 Acura RDX gets some useful additions — especially to the A-Spec model.

It’s only been around for a couple years now, so we didn’t expect the updated Acura RDX to be a complete redesign. Nevertheless, it is a sharper presentation of what is one of the sportier crossovers in its segment, and this model sees some thoughtful changes to a successful formula.

The base 2022 Acura RDX sees a $400 price hike from the 2021 model, starting off at $40,345 (including Acura’s $1,045 destination charge). As before, you get a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine no matter which packages you choose. With 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque on tap, you can choose whether that four-pot sends its power to the front wheels or all four. Acura’s Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system comes with an $1,800 premium across the entire lineup.

New tech features that come standard across the range include wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, for a start. Qi-compatible wireless charging is an option, as is Acura’s “IconicDrive” ambient lighting, which comes with the Technology Package. Acura says it’s retuned the RDX’s suspension to give a more distinct feel between the four drive modes, and enhanced the “Active Sound Countrol” system to make the cabin quieter on this updated model.

A-Spec versions get a flat-bottom steering wheel, while you get power-folding side mirrors as well if you spec the Advance Package. On that front, you can also now get the A-Spec with the Advance Package, which was not possible on the 2021 and older cars. Finally, the AcuraWatch system now includes a Lane Change Assist system, a rear seatbelt reminder and “Low Speed Braking Control” for both the front and the rear.

2022 Acura RDX pricing

2022 Acura RDX pricing breakdown

While the base pricing starts just north of $40,000, you can spend well north of $50,000 depending on which packages you want. This time around, the main shift for the 2022 Acura RDX likes with your ability to couple the Advance Package with the A-Spec model. That option will set you back at least $52,345. That option requires all-wheel drive, whereas you can still get the A-Spec with the Technology Package on FWD or AWD models, as you could before. A-Spec with the Technology Package starts off at $45,995, or you can spent $48,195 with SH-AWD checked.

The PMC Edition returns to the 2022 Acura RDX, finished in Long Beach Blue Pearl paint. That’s the most expensive of the bunch, at $55,295. Production on that run is limited to just 200 units.

