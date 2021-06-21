What Do You Want To Know About The Brand New 2021 Ford Bronco? (Video)

This week, we’re taking a much deeper dive into the 2021 Ford Bronco. (Image: TFLcar)

Let us know what questions you have on the 2021 Ford Bronco!

It’s 2021 Ford Bronco week over at TFL Studios. This week, Andre and Tommy have the opportunity to finally get up close and personal with Ford’s resurrected Jeep Wrangler rival, kick the tires and find out how it really stacks up. Now, our full reviews with driving impressions are coming next week to TFLoffroad. In the meantime, though, we want to field all your questions and hopefully get down to the bottom of what you’re most interested in with the 2021 Ford Bronco.

For example, many of you already posted questions on our TFLnow video‘s comment section this morning, including:

“Please describe in detail fit and finish and initial quality impressions, especially as compared to the Wrangler. Thanks, and keep up the tremendous work!”

“I would love to know what their road noise is like on the highway.”

“I want to see this thing off-road. I mean really off-road, let’s see it’s “goat” modes in action.”

“I’ve seen a lot of off road reviews already but what I haven’t seen is passenger and cargo space.”

Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealers across the U.S. (Image: Ford)

A lot of you are asking about the “livability” of the new Bronco.

A common theme that’s popping up already: What is the 2021 Ford Bronco actually like to live with? Many off-road videos have already gone up around the internet, but naturally that’s just a small part of the equation. If you’re dropping at least $30,000 or so on a new Bronco, we’d definitely want to see whether it can hit all the daily driving sweet spots that a Jeep Wrangler would.

We did cover the features on the 2021 Ford Bronco on TFLcar this morning, so check that video out right here!

Speaking of affordability, some of you have asked for a base model Bronco with the Sasquatch package. I can’t blame you there — it’s the one I’d shop since I don’t have the budget for a Badlands — but we can’t say with certainty whether we’ll have one of those on hand to test. There’s also the matter of TFL’s classic slip test, which will unfortunately have to wait a bit until we can test a Bronco in Colorado.

Still, let us know what burning questions you have in the comments below. We’ll curate them and do a full-length video answering your questions later this week!