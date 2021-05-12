Wagon Fans, Here’s Your First True Look At The Epically Good Looking Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Yeah, we aren’t getting it, but it’s still awesome.

All right, I’ll admit I’m showing my hand here, but I’ll be damned if this 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake isn’t a sharp looking car. More to the point, it just cements the general atmosphere around the TFL office that wagons should be more of a thing, especially in the States. To be clear, this car isn’t destined for our shores, but this is my opportunity to stomp around a bit and say it should be. You know, if Americans actually bought wagons en masse, instead of flooding the roads with millions of crossovers.

Now, this isn’t technically a shooting brake since it has four doors, but that’s what Genesis wants to call their G70 wagon, so we’ll roll with it. It’s based on the 2022 Genesis G70 sedan (which we are getting in the U.S.), and it occupies the same footprint, coming in at 184.4 inches long. It also has the same wheelbase and width, just with the higher roofline. As you’d expect, it’s more practical than the sedan, offering a 40% improvement in cargo area over the 10.5 cubic feet you’d get there.

Genesis did not announce powertrain details, but European buyers can expect at least a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, similar to the U.S.-spec sedan. Diesel may also be in the cards there, but you guys should know that with certainty by this summer.

The G70 Shooting Brake is part of the brand’s arrival onto the European continent. Apart from this wagon, buyers in Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland (with more countries to follow) can pick the G70 sedan, G80, GV70 or GV80.