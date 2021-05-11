This Is The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan That’s Coming To The U.S. — Here’s What You Need To Know! (Video)

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is an important update for Volkswagen Group.

Battling it out in one of the most competitive segments, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a ton of improvements and updates. Worldwide, the Tiguan is VW’s best selling vehicle. Rather than a complete redesign a popular crossover, the automaker went with a comprehensive update that should help keep it a fresh, appealing option among the ferocious competition.

As ever, the U.S. market will get the long-wheelbase version of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with one powertrain as the only option. Other markets can choose between long (“Allspace”) and short wheelbases. Some can even get a 315 horsepower Tiguan R, but no such luck here in the States.

So what do we get? It’s pretty much the tried-and-true setup we’re used to in this 2022 Tiguan. We will get the EA888 turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, that makes 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. As before, an eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to the front wheels, or for a bit extra cash there is an available 4Motion all-wheel drive system. The suspension is a strut-type front and multi-link rear suspension, just like the previous model.

The real story revolves around significant exterior and interior design updates

According to the automaker, the “distinctive” side profile with strong character line remains on the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. But, this time around there are a ton of sculpting changes. Both the front and rear have gone through serious sharpening. They now look more aggressive, with standard LED lighting. Overall, its an aesthetic that’s more in-line with the new corporate look. That is true with Tiguan’s rear lettering too. It now matches Volkswagen family styling in the Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, ID.4, Passat, and the upcoming Taos.

There are new color options both inside and out, along with new wheel offerings that range from 17 to 19 inches.

A full suite of driver assistance features and tech inside

The interior, per Volkswagen, has a more modern design with a premium feel, fit and finish. There’s an 8-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit as standard equipment. A 10-inch display is available, while both it and the standard 8-inch system use the MIB3 modular infotainment system. There’s also a “next-generation” steering wheel that features capacitive touch buttons and sliders. The Climatronic touch interface is available, and the new Tiguan has standard heated seats, and available 15-color ambient lighting.

Overall, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan brings few changes in terms of the trim structure. You can get the base model S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line Black. Prices, MPG and other specifications are not available quite yet, but we will have that information by the new model’s fall 2021 launch.