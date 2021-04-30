2022 Genesis G70 Pricing Is Here, And There’s Good News: It’s Still A Relative Bargain

Not only is the revamped Genesis G70 a looker, but it still beats most of the compact luxury pack on value. (Photos: Genesis)

2022 Genesis G70 pricing starts at $38,570.

You know, the old Genesis G70 wasn’t an ugly car by any stretch of the imagination, but that didn’t stop the Hyundai-owned brand from giving it a comprehensive refresh. Now it looks even better (at least to my eyes), but anytime there’s a new reveal we’re always waiting for that other shoe to drop. How much more expensive is it?

It does get a price hike, with the rear-wheel drive 2.0T “Standard” ringing in at $38,570, including destination. That’s about $1,525 more than the 2021 model. Considering the new styling and standard toys, though, you could argue that’s a fairly modest increase. What’s more, it’s still less expensive to start than the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Lexus IS. Two rivals do undercut Genesis here — the Cadillac CT4 and Acura TLX — but suffice it to say Genesis is still competitive. That base model includes the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, that puts out 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. And if you’re thinking, “Wait a minute, isn’t that the same power as before,” you’re absolutely correct. The 8-speed automatic transmission sticks around, but sorry row-your-own enthusiasts — the 6-speed manual is dead.

Adding all-wheel drive to the mix tacks $2,100 onto the price tag, where you have the option to upgrade over rear-wheel drive. Even at its entry point, though, the G70 Standard gets 18-inch alloy wheels, heated door mirrors and front seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation and a laundry list of driving aids. Each car also brings in complementary 3-year/60,000-mile maintenance regardless of trim level.

It can get pricey, especially if you get the Launch Edition

That’s not to say you can’t get more posh trims. Of course, the 2.0-liter model gets a “Prestige” trim — at $42,570 for the RWD model or $44,670 with AWD.

From there, the 2022 Genesis G70 gets the same 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. While the 2.0-liter is still great fun, we’ve loved this engine in both the G70 and its twin, the Kia Stinger GT. Again, you get an 8-speed transmission and the option to get rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Beyond the $43,145 3.3T Standard trim, there’s the “Sport Advanced” and “Sport Prestige”. Finally, there’s the 500-unit Launch Edition, which is the priciest of the bunch at $55,545 with all-wheel drive. Again, that still undercuts some rivals, but that’s a solid chunk of change for what is an entry-level compact luxury sedan. If you’re looking for space, you can also get a larger Genesis G80 for that kind of cash.