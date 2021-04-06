A Restyled 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS Arrives In The U.S. Next Year — Here’s What Has Changed: News

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS gets more chiseled styling, while retaining its 3.0-liter inline-six engine. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2022, and we should have pricing closer to that date.

While a lot of the underpinnings remain the same, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS is getting an extensive restyling that includes lots of new exterior components. It is sporting a significantly upgraded design which is most noticeable from the all-new front-end design.

Starting back in 2004, the Mercedes-Benz CLS was revolutionary for its time. It was one of the first four-door sedans to wear a coupe-like design. The German PR folks insisted that it was a coupe – and called it such. Despite the nomenclature, the CLS was lauded for being a comprehensive mix of luxury and performance. This new redesign appears to be heading back to that ideal of sport and luxury. To make that happen, Mercedes sharpened the front grille and bumper design, while adding new leather trim and trim combinations. The steering wheel has been updated as well, complete with capacitive buttons.

Two new 19-inch alloy wheel designs are available, as well as two new colors for the 20-inch AMG options: Tremolite Grey or high gloss black.

The current-generation CLS is still fairly new, so it makes sense that the updates are mostly cosmetic. That’s no bad thing, as the Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4Matic still uses the excellent 362 horsepower inline six-cylinder engine. The new CLS was also the first model line to introduce the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, and that carries on here, natural voice recognition and all.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2022. Pricing is not available yet, but don’t expect a dramatic increase from the current car’s $70,300 starting mark.

