Jeep’s Latest Wrangler 392 Willys Launch Is the Cheapest Way to a Hemi Wrangler Yet

(Images: Jeep)

Jeep is pushing the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 in some of its latest special editions, including this new Willys 392.

This week, Jeep continued its “Twelve 4 Twelve” marketing campaign with another launch enthusiasts are sure to love, big Hemi and all. Meet the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392, which brings the full-fat 470 horsepower package to a more affordable segment, while still bringing in plenty of off-road goodies from models like the Rubicon and Rubicon X.

To that end, you get an extensive list of upgrades over your base Wrangler Sport or Sport S. That includes 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2s wrapped around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a Tru-Lok electronic locking differential, third-gen Dana 44 solid axles front and rear, a 4.56:1 rear end, rock rails, a winch-capable front bumper, steel rear bumper and a cold air intake hood with a water separator. In short, you get about 90% of the way to a Rubicon 392, minus the front locking differential and electronically disconnecting sway bar.

The Willys 392 doesn’t just stop with the dirt-worthy upgrades, either. You get LED lighting all around, Nappa leather seats (heated and powered up front), a 9-speaker Alpine stereo system, built-in navigation for your 12.3-inch infotainment display, four programmable auxiliary switches and the Trailer Tow Package, allowing you to pull up to 5,000 pounds. Willys decals and heritage 4WD decals also come as part of the package, as they do on your standard Willys.

Jeep will formally launch the 2026 Wrangler Willys 392 next month, when order books are slated to open. Pricing starts at $69,995 before destination (a full $10K less than the Moab 392), with Stellantis’ $1,995 destination fee pushing your baseline price to $71,990. It’s still not cheap, of course, but that is the most affordable way to get the big Hemi brand-new. With the Willys 392, a new heritage-inspired Goldilocks color makes its way into the palette.

While we've seen quite a bit of action on the Wrangler side this year, we're still wondering when Jeep will finally get around to dropping a Gladiator 392.