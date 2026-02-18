Polestar Charts Its Near-Term Plans With 4 New and Updated Cars Within 3 Years

(Images: Polestar)

Polestar is still ramping up its ambitions to round out its lineup over the coming years.

A few months ago, we tested out the rear-windowless Polestar 4 in Texas, with generally favorable impressions (particularly about its performance). Now, the automaker announced what it’s calling “the largest model offensive in its history”, charting four new models it plans to bring to market over the next three years. One of those vehicles will be a redesign, while we’ll get a new variant of the aforementioned Polestar 4 as well as a new large sedan and a compact SUV.

It’s an ambitious move, as the brand’s current lineup comprises the Model 3-sized Polestar 2 sedan, the midsize Polestar 3 SUV and a sleeker variant in the Polestar 4. The first of these new cars to arrive will be a completely new model, and one the automaker already announced: the Polestar 5 sedan.

This larger four-door car will be the brand’s flagship to-date, bringing up to 884 horsepower in its most potent configuration. It’s already on its launch tour across the European continent, but we in the U.S. may not see it for a little while longer. You see, this particular model is built in China, and considering it packs a six-figure price tag for the Performance Launch Edition without factoring in tariffs, Polestar may need to get creative in its approach to launching it stateside. According to the automaker, those details are still to come.

Then we have another variant of the Polestar 4. “Sweden is famous for its estate cars,” Polestar says in its statement Wednesday, “and its SUVs are world-class”. To that end, this version of the Polestar 4 combines the two, offering a wagon alongside the coupe-like SUV (and the Polestar 3, as the analog for a conventional electric SUV). This model is coming to the U.S., with deliveries slated for Q4 2026.

Following the wagon, the company will tackle what really was its first mainstream car: the Polestar 2. Calling it the “foundation” of the brand with more than 190,000 units sold globally to-date, it’s a hugely important car to its upswing in the market. A second-generation Polestar 2 will launch “by the start of next year”. Whether it’s coming to the U.S. is a bit of a question mark, since like the Polestar 5, the 2 is built in China.

Then there’s the final announcement of the day. The European-built Polestar 7, a compact SUV, will emerge on the farther end of this three-year window in 2028. It will also come to the the American market, and it sounds like this car will slot in below the Polestar 3. Keep in mind, Polestar numbers its models based on the order they launch rather than their size, so this may get a little more confusing down the line. This SUV will compete in a market segment that accounts for one-third of total BEV sales, so this will be another major launch for Polestar’s future.

You may have noticed we skipped a number here, and that’s 6. While Polestar debuted an O2 concept, previewing a two-door electric sports car, that’s not coming anywhere near as soon as we thought. The company originally planned to launch a production Polestar 6 this year, but the sports car is now delayed until the end of the decade — after this three-year, four-model window, in all likelihood.