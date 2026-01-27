Review: The All-New 2026 Honda Prelude Is Quickish, Stylish and Fun…So Why All the Hate?

(Image: TFL Studios)

The 2026 Honda Prelude is finally hitting the streets, but it’s not exactly a no-brainer.

There’s been palpable excitement over the past couple years as Honda prepared to bring its iconic Prelude nameplate back from the dead. We finally saw the production-spec version last year, packing a hybrid powertrain, some Civic Type R components and coupe styling that’s much cooler than your typical Civic Hybrid sedan or hatchback. Roman and Nathan had a chance to check out the new Prelude in California with the main goal of answering one question: Why all the hate?

On paper, the 2026 Honda Prelude looks like a compelling option for those wanting a modern sports car…mostly. Sure, there’s no manual transmission option thanks to the two-motor hybrid powertrain under the hood. That’s not really the issue, though, as the new Prelude still kicks out 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. If you’re keeping score, that is identical to the Civic Hybrid, but the Prelude does have a few tricks up its sleeve.

The first is Honda’s S+ Shift mode, which tries to mimic downshifts like a car with a conventional transmission, despite not actually having one. The 2026 Honda Prelude also borrows the Civic Type R’s wider track, dual-axis front suspension, adaptive damping, four-piston front Brembo brake calipers and 13.8-inch, two-piece rotors. This model’s steering rack is also based around the Type R, so it’s tuned to be sharper and more fun to drive than your everyday Civic, or even the medium hot Civic Si.

But how well does it actually work in the real world? The answer is a resounding…eh. It’s fun, though the guys’ take and those of the wider community is that the new Prelude feels a bit muted compared to what a special-looking coupe like this could be. When you throw in rivals like the Toyota GR86, Subaru BRZ and Mazda MX-5 Miata (all rear-wheel drive, you can’t help but take into account), the 200-horsepower Prelude doesn’t quite hit that sweet spot that sports car enthusiasts aim toward.

On the flip side, though, the 2026 Honda Prelude does have a premium, quality feel, and the fact that it does at least have rear seats and a liftback brings a noticeable improvement in practicality over the competition. It’s still a small car with a relatively small interior, but against the Miata? The Prelude is a more daily drivable option that feels a lot nicer to the touch than, say, the GR86/BRZ twins.

The elephant in the room is obvious, and it’s the price…

Even from the official debut, our main worry about the 2026 Honda Prelude is where the automaker was going to pin pricing. And at $43,195 to start, it’s more than $10K higher than the Civic Si and nearly as much as the flagship Civic Type R. For that, you get a car with 115 fewer horsepower, no manual transmission option, less practicality and a car that still, despite the CTR bits, isn’t quite as nailed down on the road as the real McCoy. You can toss in a set of Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires for an extra $1,200, but it’s still tough to justify the Prelude from a value perspective against both the competition and the proper Type R, apart from the hybrid two-door coupe obviously getting way better fuel economy (coupled with still being a fun option in its own right).

All that is before you factor Honda dealers into the equation, some of whom are already tacking $15,000-plus in so-called “market adjustments” onto the Prelude. At $43K, it’s a big ask. At $60K, it’s ridiculous and I’ll save you some time in stating the obvious…the Prelude absolutely is not worth it at the marked up price point.

Honda isn’t pitching the new Prelude as a sports car for everyone, though. And the production numbers bear that out, as the company divulged at its last business update that it only plans to allocate about 3,600 units each year to the U.S. It may ramp up a little bit if enough folks actually want it. By and large, though, Honda seems to be content to position the Prelude as a niche buy, kind of like it does with the midsize Ridgeline pickup. The latter won’t challenge the Tacoma in raw sales figures anytime soon, but the Ridgeline manages to achieve a rock solid 4,000 sales or so each month, and it’s possible we could be looking at a similar situation (albeit with smaller numbers) for the company’s latest hybrid sports coupe.

At any rate, much like Toyota’s decision to invest some effort in its GR lineup, the Honda Prelude is officially back for those seeking a modern twist on the front-wheel drive coupes that we were able to buy up through the early 2000s.