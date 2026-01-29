Video Review: Is the 2026 Honda Pilot Actually Better Than the Old One?

(Image: TFL Studios)

Just how good is the refreshed 2026 Honda Pilot?

As with compact SUVs, three-row family haulers are an all too common sight on the roads. In order to claw some decent market share, it’s not enough to just be good, but you have to bring some serious appeal to woo prospective buyers toward your option and away from dozens of rivals. Enter the 2026 Honda Pilot, which gets a mid-cycle refresh to keep up its potential to fight against heavyweights like the Ford Explorer, the Kia Telluride, the Toyota Highlander and Grand Highlander, the Chevy Traverse and the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, just to name a few. In the video below, Roman and Nathan check out whether the updated Pilot brings the goods, and whether the relatively subtle tweaks Honda did make are enough to firmly put it at the front of the pack.

So…what is changing for the 2026 Honda Pilot?

At first glance, the updated Honda Pilot won’t look too terribly different from its predecessor, which itself debuted for the 2023 model year. There’s now a larger, squared-off grille, with the lower fascia and skid plate getting a more distinctive look as well. Some trims get new wheel designs, there are new color options and the interior gets some nice tweaks, particularly with the seats and materials on the top-end Elite trim.

Underneath, Honda promises retuned steering to the old model to make it nicer to drive, but it still packs the same powertrain as before. That is, all 2026 Honda Pilot models still get the J35Y8 3.5-liter V6 engine, putting out 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The updated Pilot’s base trim, the Sport, gets a power liftgate and the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display as standard equipment. It’s a welcome consideration on Honda’s part so you don’t have to move into the more expensive trims for nicer features. That said, even the Sport is pricey, with that lowest-end trim setting you back at least $43,690.

You’ll have to pay even more if you want the top-end Elite or the off-roady TrailSport…

On the whole, the entire 2026 Honda Pilot lineup hits right down the middle for what most people want from their family SUV. The V6 powertrain is stout, it handles well thanks to the chassis setup and all-wheel drive system, and it is remarkably practical, even within the midsize SUV segment meant to cart around three rows of passengers.

As is fashionable these days, Honda does still offer an off-road-worthy version in the TrailSport trim, as well. That gets you unique suspension tuning, 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, skid plates and an exclusive Ash Green Metallic color. It’ll cost you a hearty $50,395, with the top-end Elite and Black Edition trims pushing past $55K.

So, to get to the heart of our main question: Did Honda do enough? Is the new Pilot worth it? All around, it is a solid option in the segment, with that V6 engine forgoing turbochargers or electrification to make progress. Its fuel economy of 20-22 mpg isn’t all that great as a result, however, and folks wanting more oomph or more miles per gallon may want to wait for the next big redesign. If you’re looking for a practical and agreeable SUV right now, though, the Pilot should be one of the options on your shopping list.