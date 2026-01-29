There’s More ‘New’ to the New 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Than Meets the Eye

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will go on sale later this year.

Even as sedans have lost favor over the years, Mercedes’ S-Class has kept right on going. It’s still an iconic limousine, and the 2027 model carries on in the grand tradition of keeping an understated look while bringing more tech and, yes, more power to the equation. There’s good news on that last part for you V8 fans, because the S580’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine isn’t just sticking around, but it’s getting a flat-plane crankshaft as well, so it’ll be more distinctive.

Technically, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class lineup is a heavy update, since it doesn’t look too dramatically different from the W223 model that debuted all the way back in 2020. This is a prime example of small changes adding up to a lot, though, as the automaker claims more than half this car’s components are either newly developed, updated or otherwise “refined”.

Up front, the most obvious changes are the new headlights, complete with star-shaped running lights that match those in the large grille. Of course, Mercedes-Benz couldn’t resist doing an illuminated hood ornament, but against some cars that pack an obnoxiously huge illuminated grille and badge, the company’s solution for the S-Class is downright elegant.

Inside, the 2027 S-Class gets Mercedes’ Hyperscreen, setting up three different displays up front. Beyond the 14.4-inch central display, there’s also a 12.3-inch driver display atop the steering column and another 12.3-inch display for the passenger. But that’s not all, because you can also get larger screens in the rear, where most folks are likely to enjoy an S-Class. Those screens are now 13.1 inches, and have integrated cameras (a la E-Class), with remotes for each of the rear occupants.

The latest S Class also brings in those two buzziest of buzz letters by way of Google automotive AI to create the latest-generation “MBUX Virtual Assistant”. Other niceties include heated everything — and by everything Mercedes even offers up heated front seatbelts — as well as dual wireless charging pads, a host of driver assistance systems through “MB.DRIVE”, rear-wheel steering (4.5 or 10 degrees) and, if everything goes wrong, 15 airbags.

Inline-six, V8 and hybrid powertrains define the updated S-Class lineup

On the engine front, the S500, S580 and S580e all remain part of the range. The S500 gets a supercharged and turbocharged version of Mercedes’ 3.0-liter inline-six engine, putting out a perfectly respectable 442 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. If you’re looking for a little more gusto, the 4.0-liter flat-plane crank V8, still packing two turbochargers, ups the power and torque to 530 horsepower and 516 lb-ft, respectively (up 34 hp and 17 lb-ft from before).

The S580e is the most powerful of the bunch, even though it’s based off the inline-six. In total, the plug-in hybrid powertrain means you get 576 horsepower, though it’s unclear whether the 21.96-kWh (usable capacity) battery gets you any better range than before. The previous S580e managed 48 miles on electricity alone, and I doubt this one will be much different. Regardless of which version you pick, all Mercedes S-Classes make progress through an all-wheel drive system and 9-speed automatic transmission.

What about pricing?

Right now, Mercedes-Benz only announced more details on the three core S-Class models. We don’t yet know how much they’ll cost, though base pricing ran from $119,500 to $130,700 on the outgoing models. The updated 2027 versions are set to go on sale later this year, so we should have actual numbers in the coming months.

As for AMG and Maybach-treated variants, we’ll have to wait for more information on those as well.