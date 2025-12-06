After 4 Years, It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Classic 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera: Was It a Good Buy?

We’ve had this classic for awhile, but it’s finally time to move it on to a new home!

Over the years, we’ve had dozens and dozens of vehicles through the TFL fleet. We’re not usually in the habit of collecting vehicles, but there have been a few rare exceptions that hang around longer than Firefly (sorry, that show was too good and way too popular to be cancelled after just one season). Our Ram 2500 Trailhound proved to be a useful Swiss Army knife, the Volkswagen Touareg was a solid off-roader, the Citroën 2CV was just amusingly weird, and then there’s this: Roman’s 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera convertible. Now, though, it’s time to finally say goodbye.

Here’s the thing: Classic Porsche 911s, and particularly air-cooled generations like the 930, are gaining some serious value as the years roll on. Hagerty, for example, list concourse examples in the 1984-1989 range as high as $422,500, with your average 911 Carrera cabriolet running anywhere from $55,000 to $80,000 in fair to good condition. Of course, that happens with a lot of classic sports cars, and if you want to hold onto your 930 or other classic generations for a long time, they’ll continue to appreciate. Nevertheless, we’ve had this particular car for nearly five years, and we’re moving this one on to support new purchases for TFL series coming up in the next several months, like the Land Rover Defender 130 pickup (expect to see way more of that on TFLoffroad in 2026).

So, what has the experience been like over those years? Well, we did pour pretty substantial cash into keeping it in reasonably good shape. Particularly the soft top, which took a lot of time and work that effectively disappeared our classic Porsche for months on end. And that’s the other side of classic car ownership: For all the fantastic fun of an air-cooled flat-six engine, a Getrag G50 manual transmission and a softtop roof for the old-school wind-in-the-hair feel, it can take tens of thousands of dollars to keep it nice over a long tenure…as indeed it did here.

Still, this 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera has been a blast, and some simple fun in an age where modern cars — even the modern 992.2 911 — can give you some major technological overload. Not to mention modern Porsches are also eye-wateringly expensive, so even $65K or so for a classic can be a good deal, to the right kind of buyer.

As it happens, that’s what we’re asking for this car, which is for sale right now with our friends over at local Boulder, CO dealer Selten Motors. Check out the listing for a ton of detailed photos, and Roman’s overall impressions of the experience in the video below: