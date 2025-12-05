Now Is the Time to Shout At Subaru to Build a New, Proper STI If You Want One

(Images: Subaru)

Subaru seems keen to build a new STI model, but only with your feedback.

One of the reveals to hit this year’s Japan Mobility Show actually comprised two reveals: Subaru’s electric E-STI concept and its conventional, turbocharged B-STI concept. While the Japanese automaker has been a little more reticent to dive headfirst into EVs than others, the former at least hinted that it was thinking in that direction for the future of its Subaru Tecnica International brand. The latter B-STI, on the other hand, is an evolution of the tried-and-true formula. And now, in speaking to Australian outlet Drive, Subaru will take in feedback on whether it should build either STI model before pulling the trigger on an actual production run.

Gee, I wonder what people will say to that?

“We want to offer the choice, that’s the reason we showcased one as an ICE and one as a BEV,” said Subaru’s Product General Manager Masaaki Kobayashi. “Of course we are developing BEVs (battery-electric vehicles) to achieve carbon neutrality, but on the other side, [there is] the customer who chooses [the Performance-B], so we want to make the option [available] to the customer, so that’s why we made an ICE car with an engine.”

At this point, despite years of enthusiasts clamoring for a new one, Subaru still hasn’t flat-out committed to building a new STI. Although, seemingly to appease folks’ dismay at the Global Platform VA and VB generation WRX models only selling in some markets (including the US) as a sedan, the B-STI concept is a hatchback.

What do you think?

Speaking of the debut in Japan back in October, Kobayashi said, “This is the first time we [have] shown it to the public, so maybe we want to know what the customers think, maybe we get the feedback from customers, then we will think.”

On one hand, those statements are somewhat encouraging, insofar as the automaker is receptive to the community feedback. That said, as someone who’s now a WRX owner and seeing the community reaction since October, let’s all shout at Subaru together: BUILD THE STI.

At the very least, build the turbocharged B-STI. It’s nice that there is at least some attempt to have a conversation on the matter, but seriously…why is it up for discussion? Folks have been screaming for it since the VB launched in 2022, anyway.

As it stands, the 2025 Subaru WRX tS is as close to a factory STI as you can get right now. But it still doesn’t have any more power (and there’s plenty more to get out of the 2.4-liter turbocharged FA24F, as tuners are all too keen to prove), and second-hand VA-generation STIs are still trading hands for good money, in part because there’s no modern equivalent.

Granted, sales for STI are slowing as even run-of-the-mill WRXs continue to get more expensive. Sales in 2025 are down 42% to just 9,715 units through the end of November. Subaru is likely weighing the business case of making a significant investment for the sake of a new STI…but you could also argue this community consists of Subaru’s most die-hard enthusiasts, and it’s a good idea to really throw them a bone and build a damn STI.

For the past decade or so, Subaru’s been the go-to option for an all-wheel drive rally-bred car since Mitsubishi killed the Lancer Evolution X. A turbocharged, AWD hot-hatch with a 6-speed manual transmission is also still exceedingly rare, even with the Toyota GR Corolla at least expanding the field by one since it launched a few years ago. But we can’t afford to lose another contender if Subaru decides against building a new STI or, more worryingly, drops the WRX altogether.